It sounds a bit like one of those old John Ford westerns from the 1940s and ‘50s.
But it was real.
Chances are you never heard of The Battle of Big Dry Wash in Arizona on July 17, 1882.
But it was the last major battle in the Apache Wars.
And it won a Medal of Honor for an Owensboro man.
It was fought between members of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment and the 6th Cavalry Regiment and men of the White Mountain Apache tribe.
In July that year, an estimated 60 White Mountain Apaches, led by Na-tio-tish, ambushed and killed four San Carlos policemen, including the police chief.
The Army sent out 14 companies of cavalry to protect settlers in the area.
The Apaches noticed that they were being trailed by the cavalry and decided to lay an ambush seven miles north of General Springs.
A scout, Al Sieber, discovered the Apaches’ trap and warned the troops.
During the night, that lone company was reinforced by four more companies from Fort Apache.
In the battle that followed, between 16 and 17 Apaches were killed, including Na-tio-tish.
About two hours into the battle, Lt. Thomas Cruse of Owensboro spotted an Apache camp that seemed to be deserted.
He and four men dashed across the ravine to capture the camp.
But several hidden warriors fired on them, wounding Private Joseph McLarnon.
Cruse dragged him back to safety.
The first shots were fired around 3 p.m., and the battle lasted until sundown, when a heavy thunderstorm struck, with rain and hail.
The remaining Apaches slipped away on foot and retreated to an Apache reservation, about 20 miles away.
Today, the battle site is an historical park.
Four men, including Cruse, received the Medal of Honor for actions in the battle.
Cruse’s medal was for saving Private McLarnon.
He wrote about the battle in “Apache Days and After,” a book published in 1941.
It appears to still be available on Amazon.
Cruse was born in Owensboro on Dec. 19, 1857.
He graduated from West Point in 1879 and retired as a brigadier general in January 1918.
Cruse died on June 8, 1943, and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
