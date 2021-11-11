They called the late Edward Rudolph Kunze “The Dean of Main Street.”
When I interviewed him in 1976, Kunze was 88 years old.
He died in January 1981 at 92.
In 1976, Kunze had worked in the same block of Second Street — between Allen and Daviess streets — for 73 years.
In 1903, Kunze, then 15, had left his home on Ford Avenue, walked down the dusty street to Frederica, along a cinder walkway to Griffith Avenue and then along a plank sidewalk to town.
The city had about 13,000 residents then.
Kunze became a bundle boy at Wile Brothers clothing store on the northeast corner of Second and Allen, tending the fire in the pot-bellied stove, washing windows, sweeping floors and delivering packages on his bicycle.
By 1927, he was head of the hat department at Wile Brothers.
The store closed that year, and Kunze walked down the street to take over the hat department at the S.W. Anderson Co.
In 1937, he started his own business — We-3, later Moseley and Kunze Inc. — at 112 E. Second St.
And he was still there four decades later.
Kunze had a memory like an encyclopedia.
In 1903, he said, Second Street was a gravel road with ditches on each side. There were stepping stones on which to cross the street and little bridges over the ditches, he said.
One of his first jobs was cleaning water filters at Wile Brothers.
“The water was very muddy then from December to April,” Kunze said. “You could draw a glass of water and let it set 15 minutes, and you would have mud in the bottom.”
He recalled a tailor shop in the 100 block of West Second with 35 coatmakers and 25 pantsmakers.
“You could get a wonderful suit of clothes made to your individual measure for $25,” Kunze recalled.
“Streetcars then had only four wheels and, boy, did they sway,” he said. “We were thrilled when we got eight-wheeled streetcars.”
Kunze recalled seeing as many as six steamboats tied up at the wharf at one time.
There was a cow pasture at Fifth and Frederica — where the Federal Building is now — in 1903, he said.
“There was a ravine that ran from the river up to (Second) Street between Walnut and Orchard,” Kunze said. “There was a wooden bridge over it. The city filled it up by throwing the garbage in it instead of the river.”
The ravine ran across what later became the Owensboro Convention Center property.
Most grocery stores had bars in the back, and “we had saloon after saloon here in Owensboro,” Kunze said. “There was a saloon in nearly every block and two or three in some blocks.”
You could get a beer and lunch for a nickel in a saloon, Kunze said.
Only two stores on Second Street when he started working there were still in business in 1976.
McAtee’s and Anderson’s.
And both are long gone now.
Downtown has changed drastically since 1976.
And I can’t help but wonder what Kunze would think about it now.
