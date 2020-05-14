Downtowns are constantly evolving and can change dramatically within a few years.
In 1945, A.B. “Judge” Palmer, 69, wrote about his memories of the downtown Owensboro he knew as a child in the 1880s.
It was barely a memory by then.
Palmer was born downtown and spent most of his life there.
He was never a member of the judiciary.
His nickname came from his ability as a boy to judge a crowd in his father’s saloon for how much he could make in tips.
Here is a glimpse of the downtown Owensboro Palmer knew as a child.
“On the northeast side of Frederica Street, where the post office (federal courthouse) now stands, was the Bransford house, with the horse and cow stable standing where the Central Presbyterian Church is located.”
Across Frederica was the home of Joe Perkins “who was blind and it was said that he was sitting in the front yard one evening and heard an owl hooting and asked that he be given the small rifle that was about the home and he shot and killed the owl.”
The Louisville Courier-Journal would arrive by steamboat, “which would get here about 3 p.m. and how us boys used to run up that old levee (at the river) to try to get to the Planters Hotel first and peddle our papers. Those were great days and how happy us boys were.”
“On the northwest corner of Fourth and Frederica streets was located the W.A. Brotherton Livery Stable, with a room on the corner which was used as a barbershop.”
“On the (northwest) corner of Third and Frederica was that famous old Planters House which has enjoyed a long life and has had many famous and well-known people to cross its floors and partake of its splendid meals up on the second floor in that large and spacious dining room.
“There used to be two large shade trees out in front of it, with a large platform laying over the gutter. In the summertime, there were always chairs upon it where the guests and town folks would sit. It was a great hangout.”
On the south side of Second Street west of Frederica, “The Turf Exchange was very nicely furnished with a bar in the east side, billiard and pool tables in the west side and club rooms above on the second floor, which were elegantly furnished also.
“The Turf was known from Pittsburgh to New Orleans by all the sporting people who used to get off of the big passenger boats that were running on the Ohio River and would remain here for days in order to ply their trade.”
The owner, “Little Jimmy” Herron, “had more diamonds at that time than anyone else in Owensboro.”
Lewis Carter, a former policeman, ran a saloon on the northwest corner of Second and Frederica.
He “had a stage built and put on shows with a complete orchestra. Eugene Mitchell was its leader. He gave the performance free and it was every evening. When the tobacco season opened, it was nearly impossible to find any of the strangers that had brought their tobacco in to be anywhere else but there.
“So, the other saloon people petitioned the city council ... to pass an ordinance to prohibit the playing of music in bar rooms, which they did. So that put him out of business.”
In the same block, the Luetha family “used to keep pea fowls. They would fly all over that part of town and light on house tops.”
West of Frederica on Veterans Boulevard “next to the Triplett-Bacon stable was a large scale with a shed over it. There were cattle pens where they would weigh cattle before shipping them away by boat.”
“Who remembers when Mr. (Pat) Civil used to stretch a tightrope across (St. Ann Street at Second and walk it) with a balancing pole and then have someone to pass the hat for collection for him to do the feat?”
