This week, the old International Bar-B-Q Festival transitions into BBQ & Barrels, a festival that combines bourbon and barbecue.
A few years ago, there was talk about adding a bluegrass element, but that hasn’t happened yet.
The past three years have been rough on the festival, with COVID protocols in place.
But there was still barbecue to be had.
There’s rain in the forecast, as there usually is on barbecue weekend.
There aren’t many of us left who were at that first festival 44 years ago, on April 27-28, 1979.
Everything was new and exciting that year.
There were 10 cooking teams.
And they were busy cooking 10,000 pounds of mutton, 1,000 chickens and 1,000 gallons of burgoo for a crowd that was estimated at between 10,000 and 15,000.
I stopped to buy a gallon of burgoo, which I had never really tried before.
They poured the steaming liquid into a glass jug and handed it to me.
I started walking to the car — about five blocks away.
The heat came pouring through the glass and my hands were getting hot.
So, I stopped and wrapped my nylon jacket around the jug.
And I started running for the car.
By the time I got there, the jacket was melting.
They don’t sell burgoo in glass jugs without a handle any more.
Thank goodness.
There were plans that year to get a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records by building the world’s largest mutton sandwich.
The 100-pound sandwich was on a bun that measured 12 feet by 2 feet.
But it didn’t qualify for the Guinness book because they didn’t do types of sandwiches.
And the biggest sandwich at that time was a 2,859-pound hamburger on a bun with a 27.5-foot circumference created in Australia in 1976.
That year, we had a hog calling contest, old-time fiddling, pipe smoking and square dancing.
They all disappeared rather quickly.
Rain delayed the start that Friday, setting the tone for years to come.
And the high temperature that Saturday was 57 degrees.
So, the festival moved to the second weekend in May.
The team from St. Mary Magdalene won the competition.
This year, there are four church teams, three restaurants and 19 vendors selling barbecue.
So there should be plenty to eat.
And 36 distilleries will have their whiskey available for sampling.
Let’s hope Mother Nature cooperates.
