The Lieutenant Robert Moseley Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution gathered Thursday to honor the country’s “first veterans” in a little cemetery on a hill in downtown Owensboro.

SAR members can trace their bloodline back to someone who fought in the Revolutionary War. The Moseley chapter, which has about 42 members, met at Moseley Square Cemetery to honor the veterans who settled in Daviess County after the war.

Bill DeHaven, a chapter member, said some form of memorial has been observed since the chapter was formed in the 1960s. He said this ceremony was not only important, but also meaningful.

“We should always honor our veterans,” DeHaven said. “Our veterans have made this country what it is.”

The ceremony began with the posting of 11 flags, each representing a flag that was flown during the war, before a brief introduction by chapter President Tom Payne.

“We are here to honor them,” he said. “Those we call our first veterans, those who served in the Revolutionary War.”

Three wreaths were presented, one from the SAR, one from the Daviess County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and one was given by the DAR chapter from Hawesville, Yellow Banks.

Thirty-two white, wooden crosses adorned the ground, each accompanied with an American Flag. The crosses represented the 32 veterans being honored. As their names were called, a bell was rung, an old U.S. Navy tradition used to draw attention to each name.

Payne said the list was not exhaustive, and that they were learning of new veterans all the time. He encouraged those in attendance to submit names of anyone who merited the honor.

“The list we work from are people that we know lived here at one point after the war,” Payne said. “We have 32 right now, it’s grown (from) 26 when I first started a few years back.”

A three-volley salute was given with muskets by three members of the SAR, each dressed in traditional colonial attire, followed by the playing of taps and a short benediction, delivered in unison.

Linda Drawdy, a resident who has been attending the ceremony “for many years,” said it is important to honor all those that served.

“(We come) to honor our veterans,” Drawdy said. “We try to go to as many memorials as we can.”