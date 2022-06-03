I wasn’t sure about the exact location, but somewhere in the Lydia Drive neighborhood is a cottonwood tree.
I know about such things because of the many cotton-like objects drifting through my front yard one evening last week, while I was catching a little relaxation on my porch.
And memories of those same objects go back a whole bunch of years, to when I was a student at St. Francis Academy, then located at the corner of Fifth and Allen streets. It’s now a Baptist church parking lot.
And did I ever love to see those droppings flying through.
You see, cottonwood trees shed their counterparts late in May, close to the time the school year ended at St. Francis. I knew happiness was just around the corner.
And I was ever familiar with the fact that school started the day after Labor Day and ended the first week in June. Those dates and Christmas are the only ones I cared much about remembering.
I guess it could be a little unusual in the minds of some to single out a cottonwood tree as a basis for a meaningful memory.
I don’t agree.
I’ve used light fixtures hanging down from the center of a ceiling, corn cobs discarded by a milling company, cars without radios and backyard clotheslines to take my mind back to some fantastic times.
I’ve recovered times when a water faucet in the backyard made do for a water faucet that was not in the kitchen.
All of that was a long way from just a few minutes ago, when I was remembering Helen, my youngest and only remaining sister.
A resident of the Carmel Home for several years now, Helen no longer remembers her brother or little else in a life that spans 88 years. It’s pretty tough having only one sibling remaining and being unable to enjoy my visits and share our many memories.
Now my memory bank has been broadsided by the present, and the future is left dangling.
A concrete statue that has stood for 122 years on the southwest corner of the Daviess County Courthouse property no longer holds that spot and never will again.
And don’t think for one second that I’m going to dive into a highly-contested issue.
My reason for even thinking about getting involved deals with my long association with the statue — and certainly not the upstart it has provoked.
I wasn’t much bigger than a toddler a long, long time ago when my mom and I were walking past the statue on our way to Mr. Frank Fore and the Velvet Milk Company to pay the rent on our Hamilton Avenue home.
I wasn’t a whole lot bigger than the average toddler at the time, and it was the first time I had seen an outside statue. The others were all inside the church we attended.
Aside from wanting to know what the statue was holding across its chest, my interest was minimal.
There is no way of knowing how many times I have seen the statue since that early childhood day, and I can honestly say there was never a lot more interest involved on my part until late this week, when I was driven past the corner and saw the empty pedestal.
I’ve heard the statue likely will be relocated, but that remains to be seen. So I’ll just close this out before somebody takes issue with me not taking issue.
And please don’t ask me to get involved in the growing case over gun control. The only gun I’ve ever owned is a pellet rifle, and the only thing I ever shot with it was a rabbit. That shooting came in my backyard and yes, that, I believe, was illegal.
But, I didn’t tell on myself, the rabbit couldn’t, and the issue was resolved with nothing more than a guilty conscious.
