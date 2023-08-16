The work continues on my home renovations, and I have come to allow the grinding of drills, the hammering and thumping to be my alarm clock. The framers are still here, and we have grown close over the weeks, so now I am thinking I might want to include them in my Thanksgiving plans. The plumbers were in last week and back again today. They are chattier than the framing folk, so I like to eavesdrop on their conversations. It’s like listening to my dad and brothers when they tackled home improvement jobs, all business — and then some inane stuff and general guy talk that I find comforting.
But it isn’t all men on the worksite. Yesterday the electricians began work, and high on a ladder was a young woman pulling wire, doing whatever it is electricians do, and I wanted to talk to her, but she was busy. I mentioned it to my niece, and she said, yes, she was somewhere recently where work was going on and there was a young woman on that job site, too, and we spent a few minutes thinking how smart she must be, and why those options never occurred to us, and feeling hopeful for her little one, Gretchen, and the options she will have.
The rain continues to flood my backyard anytime it falls. As the crews arrived for work Monday morning, I heard a chorus of “shewee” and “wow,” and I joined them on the dry land of my driveway to admire my very own Mont Saint Michel shimmering and surrounded by several inches of standing water.
It recedes fairly quickly, leaving mud until about midday, and then it is almost walkable if you watch how you go. This and the fact that I have to climb a ladder to get into the new addition keeps me out of the workers’ hair. But also, I am pretty intimidated about the whole process, and I think it is my job to sit on the side porch and be pleasant when they go to lunch and to bid them good evening when they leave for the day.
There are 100, maybe 1,000 little decisions to be made, and it gives me a headache. Which way the shower door should swing — I mean, don’t they pivot — where to put the controls for the shower, where to put the little niche for my shampoo bottles, and how tall are my shampoo bottles anyway, and are they pump bottles, because there has to be room for my hand.
I found myself at Meijer in the back-to-school section borrowing a ruler and taking it over to the shampoo and body wash, where I measured pump bottles in brands and sizes that I don’t even use.
Where will I store my ironing board, the thing I use three times a year?
Sinks. Sinks, you all, an entire weekend gone sussing out the pros and cons of apron front sinks, stainless steel vs. fireclay, double or single bowl, workstation or plain. For diversion, I spent more hours researching transition alternatives to the Schluter strip.
Just now I hear my contractor in big conversation with the plumbers over something in what will be the laundry area. It’s been going on for a while and then here they come, knocking on the door and could they see the basement. They looked like a procession of Druids in their sock feet, trooping downstairs all in a solemn line. No worries, they assure me as the leave, again in a solemn line.
I try to remember that my little house has served me well for many years. No telling what conversations took place in the building of it. I wasn’t privy to them, and what secrets and patched up solutions there may be are safely hidden behind the lathe work. I’m letting the worry of that go. I’m trusting my contractor. There are other things to worry about. I haven’t even begun to look at paint chips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.