The work continues on my home renovations, and I have come to allow the grinding of drills, the hammering and thumping to be my alarm clock. The framers are still here, and we have grown close over the weeks, so now I am thinking I might want to include them in my Thanksgiving plans. The plumbers were in last week and back again today. They are chattier than the framing folk, so I like to eavesdrop on their conversations. It’s like listening to my dad and brothers when they tackled home improvement jobs, all business — and then some inane stuff and general guy talk that I find comforting.

But it isn’t all men on the worksite. Yesterday the electricians began work, and high on a ladder was a young woman pulling wire, doing whatever it is electricians do, and I wanted to talk to her, but she was busy. I mentioned it to my niece, and she said, yes, she was somewhere recently where work was going on and there was a young woman on that job site, too, and we spent a few minutes thinking how smart she must be, and why those options never occurred to us, and feeling hopeful for her little one, Gretchen, and the options she will have.

