REO Speedwagon is still planning to perform at the Owensboro Sportscenter in November.
Just not this November.
Jeanette Goins, director of marketing for the Sportscenter and Owensboro Convention Center, said the show, which was scheduled for Nov. 2, 2020, has been pushed back to Nov. 1, 2021, because of the coronavirus.
She said that previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.
But those who won’t be able to attend next year can request refunds through Aug. 8 by contacting Caleb Farkas at Caleb.Farkas@SpectraXP.com.
The concert had originally been scheduled for April 18.
“To ensure the health and safety of our fans, crew, and of venue staff members, we have rescheduled several of our upcoming shows,” the band said in a news release when the concert was rescheduled for the first time. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding. We’ll see you soon. Stay safe, everyone!”
All members of the band, which formed in 1967 in Champaign, Illinois, are in the 65-plus demographic, which is most at risk for the coronavirus.
Goins said the Sportscenter will continue to follow the “recommendations and guidance of the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control, in cooperation with our local public health officials.”
REO Speedwagon last appeared in Owensboro in the old Executive Inn Rivermont’s Showroom Lounge in 1994.
Over the course of its career, the band has sold more than 40 million records and charted 13 Top 40 hits, including two No. 1’s — “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
