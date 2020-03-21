Add the REO Speedwagon concert at the Owensboro Sportscenter to the growing list of cancellations in the area.
The concert was scheduled for April 18.
But it’s been moved back to Nov. 2.
“To ensure the health and safety of our fans, crew, and of venue staff members, we have rescheduled several of our upcoming shows,” the band said in a news release. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding. We’ll see you soon. Stay safe, everyone!”
The Sportscenter said that previously purchased tickets “will be honored for the rescheduled show. For those unable to attend the rescheduled date and requesting a refund, please contact our box office representative at 270-687-8800 or caleb.farkas@spectraxp.com.”
The band, which formed in 1967, played the old Executive Inn Rivermont’s Showroom Lounge in Owensboro in 1994.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.