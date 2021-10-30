REO Speedwagon to put on concert at Owensboro Sportscenter

REO Speedwagon will take center stage at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The rock and roll band from Illinois, known for No. 1 hits “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep on Loving You,” is currently on its “Hi Infidelity 40th Anniversary Tour” in celebration of its 1980 hit record.
The current lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Kevin Cronin, bass guitarist and vocalist Bruce Hall, keyboardist and founding member Neal Doughty, lead guitarist Dave Amato and drummer and percussionist Bryan Hitt.
The five-piece was originally scheduled to play in town last year, first in April and then in November. Both shows were postponed due to COVID health and safety concerns.
“We are feeling very good about the show; we knew this show would bring a great crowd when it was booked back in November 2019,” said Laura Alexander, general manager of the Sportscenter and Owensboro Convention Center. “At this time, we have sold nearly 3,000 tickets, which shows that people are ready to enjoy live music again.”
Formed in 1967, the band released its self-titled debut album in 1971. After three changes in lead vocalists, the group found growing commercial success with Cronin, who was with the band briefly in 1972 and returned in 1976, achieving two top 40 albums by 1979.
One year later, the band’s ninth studio album “Hi Infidelity” became its biggest hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart, and it became a smash in Australia, Holland and the United Kingdom.
The record became the best-selling rock album of 1981 and received a Diamond Award from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in August 2017 for it surpassing 10 million units sold in the United States.
The band’s most recent studio album, “Not So Silent Night ... Christmas with REO Speedwagon,” was released in 2019, while a live album from the band’s 1983 performance at Metro Center in Rockford, Illinois, was released in 2015.
In September, the band was inducted into the first class of the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Cheap Trick, Chicago and blues musicians Buddy Guy and Muddy Waters.
Overall, the group has sold over 40 million records worldwide.
“With it being their first time here, I love that they have a great following in this area and that they chose to come to Owensboro, even after it was rescheduled multiple times due to COVID,” Alexander said. “I think (the crowd) can expect a wonderful band playing some of their greatest hits in one of the most intimate venues in the region.”
The concert will also feature Nashville singer-songwriter Kalie Shorr as the opening act and special guest.
Shorr has previously opened up for country superstar LeAnn Rimes and her debut album “Open Book” was ranked the seventh best album of 2019 in The New York Times — which called it “the sort of gut-wrenching album made by someone who understands how vital and detailed country music can be ....”
Tickets are on sale now at owensborotickets.com. Previously purchased tickets from the canceled show dates in April and November 2020 will be honored.
As per health and safety guidelines, masks will be required. Proof of a negative test and vaccination is not. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.
Parking for the event is $10 cash only.
For more updates and news about the band, visit reospeedwagon.com.
