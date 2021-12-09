Rep. Brett Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican who has represented the state's Second Congressional District since 2009, confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement Wednesday evening.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I took a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive today,” Guthrie said in the statement. “I am glad I decided to get fully vaccinated, and I am experiencing mild symptoms.”
Guthrie’s offices in Kentucky’s Second District will remain open to assist constituents.
