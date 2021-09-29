While the bridge that serves as the only rear-entry point to Daviess County’s Panther Creek Park is currently closed for construction, the necessary repairs are to the roadway around the bridge instead of the bridge.
Mark Brasher, county engineer, said Tuesday that the repairs being made have to do with the roadway that leads up to both sides of the bridge on Panther Creek Park Drive.
“What we are doing, I guess technically, it is not the bridge,” Brasher said. “We are working to the approaches to the bridge.”
Brasher said that on both sides of the bridge, the asphalt has settled, causing a bump before park visitors travel across the bridge in their vehicle.
It is not an unusual occurrence in the years following the installation of a new bridge, he said.
About six feet of asphalt will be removed from both sides of the bridge, which will be replaced by concrete.
The bridge will remain closed until Monday, Oct. 4, when repairs are expected to be completed. Those who would like to visit Panther Creek Park must use the front entrance at 5160 Wayne Bridge Road.
Brasher said the repairs are being handled by the county, and the cost will be less than $2,000.
The one-lane, 86-foot single-span concrete bridge was opened in 2016 and paid for with state funds after the Kentucky Department of Transportation took notice that the previous structure had been reduced to only a 6,000-pound weight limit.
Panther Creek Park Drive is accessed from Kentucky 279.
