According to an Army Preliminary Loss Report, the two HH-60 Black Hawks from Fort Campbell involved in a training accident on March 29 in Trigg County collided in midair.

Four warrant officers and five enlisted soldiers died in the accident when, according to the report, “conducting night training in a military operations area/special use airspace, two HH-60 aircraft collided mid air.”

