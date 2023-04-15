According to an Army Preliminary Loss Report, the two HH-60 Black Hawks from Fort Campbell involved in a training accident on March 29 in Trigg County collided in midair.
Four warrant officers and five enlisted soldiers died in the accident when, according to the report, “conducting night training in a military operations area/special use airspace, two HH-60 aircraft collided mid air.”
The collision resulted in nine fatalities and the total loss of both aircraft. A Centralized Accident Investigation team from U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center is leading the investigation.
The report also states that since 2018, “the Army has had an average of seven Class A aviation flight mishaps and lost an average of five Soldiers per year to on-duty aviation mishaps. This was the fourth Class A aviation mishap of FY23 and one above the number of similar mishaps during the same time last year.”
The helicopters were outfitted as medical aircraft.
On Wednesday, the Army held a memorial ceremony for the nine soldiers in Clarksville, Tenn.
Three of the soldiers, who died in the accident, were posthumously promoted to the next higher grade. Corporal Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos was promoted to Sergeant; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3; and Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 2.
Army officials said local first responders were vital in helping with the crash site at the time of the crash. Those agencies responding included Trigg County Emergency Management, Trigg and Christian County Sheriff’s Offices, Trigg and Marshall County rescue squads, East Golden Pond and other Trigg County fire departments, Trigg County EMS and Christian County Emergency Management.
“We truly appreciate the efforts of the Christian County Emergency Management Team and will continue to stand on the ready to provide any needed aid to those families and colleagues affected by this tragedy,” Hopkinsville mayor J.R. Knight said.
