The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department saw a slight decline in the number of calls for service the department received last year.
But the dip, from 16,998 calls in 2018 to 16,778 calls last year, doesn’t reflect the overall trend that shows increases. Between 2015 and 2019, calls for service to the sheriff’s department have increased 11%.
The sheriff’s department is not changing the way it does business or decreasing services, although calls and statutory requirements do stretch the department’s staff.
“I think, overall, our employees are doing a magnificent job,” said Major Barry Smith, the department’s chief deputy. “What really stands out is we overcome this day to day. We continue to do our constitutional duties and provide public protection to the county.”
According to the sheriff’s department’s annual report, deputies and investigators made 1,573 arrests last year, and 3,284 people were cited to court. Deputies also conducted slightly fewer than 3,000 community patrols, more than 800 extra patrols and area checks each, and 6,833 business checks. The department worked 343 injury automobile accidents, 1,100 non-injury accidents, and conducted 2,700 traffic stops.
Citations issued for traffic offenses, particularly speeding, went up in 2019, which Smith said is partly due to an increase in federal funds for officers to do extra traffic enforcement.
“We get a lot of requests for extra patrols” in areas where residents complain of speeding and other traffic offenses, Smith said. “... Sometimes (the federal funding) is the only way our guys are able to be proactive.”
Manpower is an issue, as deputies retire or take jobs with other agencies or in the private sector. In addition to patrol and investigation, deputies conduct vehicle inspections and transport inmates in the Daviess County Detention Center to other counties for court appearances. Last year, out of county transports increased 25%, while transports of juvenile inmates from the juvenile detention center in Bowling Green to court in Daviess County increased 34%.
“It does get harder and harder to do those things that are constitutionally required,” Smith said.
The department is in the process of hiring two new deputies with the intent of sending them to the state police academy this summer. In addition, the department expects to gain one deputy for patrol when Daviess County Public Schools begins providing its own special law enforcement officers for school security next school year. The sheriff’s office currently provides two school resource officers to DCPS, but one of those deputies is expected to retire this year.
The department recently applied for a federal grant, with financial support from Daviess Fiscal Court, that would allow it to hire two additional deputies.
“We are going to provide the same service we are providing,” Smith said. The department has “to be mindful we have to somehow grow” to maintain services while calls for service and other duties are increasing, he said.
“We can’t just sit back and say everything is going to work out,” he said.
