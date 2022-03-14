As the coronavirus pandemic nears its second anniversary, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says the state is still more than 22,000 workers short of where it was in March 2020.
The new report says that Kentucky has recovered 82% of the nearly 300,000 jobs lost during the first few months of the pandemic.
And it says that the state added 38,800 workers during 2021.
But Kentucky still hasn’t fully recovered.
“Progress is always good news, especially when it comes to Kentucky’s economic recovery, which has been the Chamber’s focus for the last two years now,” Ashli Watts, president of the state chamber, said in a news release. “But we still have a ways to go. Even after we get our workforce back to pre-pandemic levels, Kentucky will continue to trail much of the nation when it comes to workforce participation and employment rates.
“The chamber is fully committed to policies and programs aimed at building a robust, competitive workforce.”
The report says 61,500 jobs were created in 2021, and 65% of these jobs were created during the last six months of the year.
And the number of building permits was up by 22% last year, the report says.
The chamber said, “Several factors likely contributed to workers returning to the labor force. Over the last six months, schools have reopened, which might have eased the child-care issues for some worker parents. Wider-spread distribution of the vaccine may have alleviated some concerns over health risks. However, these issues remain, and the emergence of new variants suggest COVID will continue to shape Kentucky’s labor market.
“As of December, Kentucky’s employment recovery has outperformed the U.S. in the construction, manufacturing and financial activities sectors. However, Kentucky’s recovery underperformed in several other sectors, including information, professional and business services, leisure and hospitality and other services.”
The report says, “Wages and salaries were up 5% over the last quarter of 2021. Wage pressures remain particularly high for jobs in the leisure and hospitality, retail and wholesale sectors. Unfortunately, the wage growth in many sectors was offset by higher prices. The December Consumer Price Index for all items was 7.1% higher than in December 2020. As a result, the leisure and hospitality sector was the only sector to see wages and salaries grow faster than prices.
“It’s worth noting that while Kentucky’s economic output as measured by GDP now exceeds pre-pandemic levels, its total nonfarm employment was below pre-pandemic levels. This suggests that Kentucky’s workers have been more productive. That is, fewer workers produced more goods.”
Watts said, “While metrics associated with employment, labor force participation and unemployment all point in positive directions, inflation remains highly concerning, and the threat of COVID-19 continues to discourage at least some workers from re-entering the labor market.”
The report, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery,” was produced in partnership with the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Kentucky.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.