“Help Wanted” signs are everywhere these days.
And a new report by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation, “20 Years in the Making: Kentucky’s Workforce Crisis,” suggests that those signs won’t be going away anytime soon.
The report, released Friday, says, “The truth is that something has been amiss for a long time. The pandemic and economic recovery have accelerated preexisting trends and magnified our weak points. This is especially the case in Kentucky, where the data tells us that since 2000, more and more Kentuckians have not been participating in the workforce. In fact, fewer adults in Kentucky participate in the workforce than in almost any other state in the nation.”
It adds, “Perhaps what is more concerning is that even once Kentucky fully restores its workforce to pre-pandemic levels — which is not a certainty — we will likely still be far behind the nation and surrounding states.”
The state chamber also recently released the third edition of its new quarterly economic reports, produced in partnership with the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Kentucky.
Ashli Watts, president of the state chamber, said, “Despite employers continuing to add jobs to payrolls during the second quarter of 2021, Kentucky’s workforce is struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, after several months of gradual growth, the size of our workforce actually declined between March 2021 and June 2021.”
The report says, “Kentucky’s workforce challenges are exceptional, but they did not suddenly emerge in the age of COVID-19. Rather, they have been building and holding back our economy for at least two decades. There is no one singular cause of these challenges. Instead, the causes are many, and the solutions must be, as well.”
In 2000, 71.3% of men in Kentucky were working.
That fell to 63.8% in 2020.
The percentage of women working fell from 57.9% in 2000 to 51.4% in 2020.
90,000 workers needed“To get back to pre-pandemic levels, more than 90,000 Kentuckians need to join or return to the workforce,” the report said.
And the state needs 180,000 more workers just to keep up with the national participation rate, it added.
The report said that in June, 43.7% of Kentucky adults — 1.5 million people — were not working or looking for jobs.
Reasons included such things as poor health, criminal records, age, addiction and others.
Another troubling statistic, the report says, is that the percentage of teens — 16 to 19 — working dropped from 52.7% in 2000 to 40.2% in 2019.
It says, “Low levels of workforce participation are problematic on numerous economic and social levels. It holds back economic growth and productivity and discourages investment. It places strains on social safety nets and government finances. It makes it harder for employers to grow their businesses and meet the demands of their customers and clients. It harms social well-being and erodes the commonwealth’s larger social fabric.”
Another problem is the rapidly aging Baby Boom generation — born between 1946 and 1964.
Since 2011, when the oldest turned 65, they’ve been retiring at the rate of 2 million people a year.
That escalated to 3.2 million in 2020, the report said.
It adds, “Retirement levels are expected to continue rising in the coming years, which will pull more and more individuals out of the workforce. Retirement is certainly a major contributor to declining workforce participation rates in Kentucky and nationwide, though it does not explain Kentucky’s lower-than-average workforce participation rate.”
The earlier report on the state’s economy said “people leaving the labor force was the main driver behind Kentucky’s lower unemployment rate.”
The labor force declined during four consecutive months this year — by more than 12,000 people, the report said.
It said that the shortage of workers is driving wages up.
But, the report said, “As workers are seeing their earnings increase, they are also facing higher prices.”
Of course, so are workers who aren’t getting raises.
“As employers increase pay, the additional costs are often passed on to their customers in the form of higher prices,” the report said.
The two reports each suggest that there is no easy fix for the state’s labor shortage.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
