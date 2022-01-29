The Daviess County Republican Party is holding a meeting for prospective precinct captains and co-captains for the 2022 primary and general elections.
Anyone interested in being a precinct captain or co-captain is asked to attend a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at 300 Wildwood Drive.
For more information, email jo.gary@att.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.