By the Messenger-Inquirer
The Daviess County Republican Party will begin the process Monday of selecting delegates to the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, this summer.
A party meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Fiscal Court meeting room on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse.
Party officials said in a news release, “This is a required county mass meeting and the first step in the process that will ultimately select delegates to the Republican National Convention later this year.”
The meeting is open to all Daviess County Republicans, who registered on or before Dec. 31.
Monday’s meeting will elect delegates to the district convention on April 4 in Elizabethtown and the state convention on June 6 in Somerset.
Daviess County will have 18 delegates to the district and state conventions and can also select 18 alternates.
For more information, contact Doug Hoyt, county Republican chairman, at DougHoyt@roadrun ner.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.