One person is missing in a water emergency reported early Monday on the Ohio River.
Owensboro Police Department reports say the Owensboro Fire Department was notified of a boat taking on water in the river at 1:53 a.m. Reports say the boat began taking on water and all five occupants were forced into the water.
Four of the boat’s occupants made it to shore, but the fifth, a 20 year-old male, is missing.
Several agencies are assisting in the search. This story will be updated.
