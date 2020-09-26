Research Integrity, a local company that conducts on-site clinical studies, is looking for residents who have COVID-19 symptoms.
Trial participants do not need a COVID-19 diagnosis to participate.
Participants must be 12 or older with these main symptoms: shortness of breath, head or chest congestion, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, and fever.
“They have to have some of these symptoms or any combination of them,” said Tim Hillard, Research Integrity director. “They don’t have to have all these symptoms.”
The trial started Friday.
It is designed to test the effectiveness of a drug that may be used to decrease COVID-19 mortality rates, prevent or decrease the virus’ progression and decrease its symptoms.
“We’re going to put 200 patients in (the trial) and then it will end,” Hillard said.
The drug being tested is not new, he said. In 2003, it gained approval from the Food & Drug Administration for controlling diarrhea.
In previous clinical trials, the drug proved successful when used by people who suffered from flu and coronavirus. The FDA needs proof the drug will work with COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus.
“They have to do a certain number of trials in a certain number of people to get approval,” Hillard said.
The trial is not about the drug’s safety. Instead, the study is about its effectiveness with COVID-19 symptoms.
Participants in the 28-day trial must agree to blood, urine and COVID-19 testing.
There is no cost to the patient. In fact, if they complete the trial successfully, they earn $715.
Participants visit Research Integrity at 1200 Breckenridge St. four times during the month-long study. Each visit lasts about 45 minutes.
Research Integrity staff members will call participants periodically, and participants must keep a daily diary about their symptoms via a smartphone app.
The company generally does not advertise for participants. “But this particular trial is more about the community and the world as a whole,” Hillard said.
Anyone who has some or all of the coronavirus symptoms and who wants to participate in the trial should call 270-691-1827.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.