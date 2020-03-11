Reserved seating tickets are now available for the August Owensboro HydroFair.
The Owensboro Convention Center will have ticketed areas available offering different amenities, ranging from reserved seating to a VIP experience, according to a press release. Reserved seating for spectators is available on the lower terrace starting at $10 per person. A more comprehensive experience is available beginning at $35 which includes food, drinks, and views of the racing action from the balconies overlooking the racecourse on the Ohio River, the press release states.
English Park will also be a ticketed area on HydroFair weekend, offering a behind-the-scenes look of the pit area for race teams. Tickets for English Park are $10 per person each day, while children 12-years-old and younger are free with a paid adult admission, the press release reads. Ticket holders will have access to the bleacher seating to watch the races, as well as the happenings in the pits as teams prepare their drivers for each race.
Fans with tickets to English Park will also have exclusive access for pit tours on both Saturday and Sunday prior to the start of the racing action. Tour guides will lead ticket holders through the hydroplane pits for an up-close view of the boats and their teams. The guides will explain the nuances of the different hydroplane classes competing in the races and answer questions. Hydroplane drivers will also sign autographs.
Tickets can be purchased at owensborohydrofair.com. Spectators can also watch the hydroplane races for free along the Owensboro riverfront on a first-come basis.
The Owensboro HydroFair will have two days of racing with more than 50 teams in seven different inboard hydroplane classes. Boats will be on the Ohio River practicing from about 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. The racing will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16, with the final races concluding at 5 p.m. both days.
Along with the hydroplane racing, the weekend will also include live music at Friday After 5 on Friday, Aug. 14, and at Live on the Banks on Saturday evening, Aug. 15. The annual Bridge Run 5K/10K will take place Saturday morning.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.