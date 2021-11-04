Seven years ago, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife dredged Old Kingfisher Lake in Daviess County in hopes of improving the oxygen levels in the lake for more sustainable fishing.
However, one longtime resident believes not enough was done to prevent fish from dying in the shallow lake.
Lifelong Daviess County resident Tom Beane said he has lived next to Old Kingfisher Lake since 1991, and he said there has long been issues about the depth of the state-owned lake and a lack of oxygen available for the fish.
“Unless we get a real hard rain for a couple of days, the deepest part is maybe 4-feet deep, at the most,” Beane said. “So naturally, there is not enough water in the lake, and the fish don’t get enough oxygen to survive.”
Beane said he and his neighbors began to notice a significant amount of dead fish on the 13.8-acre lake about three weeks ago, resulting in a pungent stench for those who live around the lake.
Kevin Kelly, KDFWR chief communications officer, said in an email Wednesday that the recent oxygen deficit that killed some of the fish in Old Kingfisher Lake was caused by the arrival of colder weather and rain as the lake was turning over.
Species affected include bass, bluegill, crappie and catfish.
“Fisheries biologists have since visited Old Kingfisher Lake to survey the bass population and found each of those species affected in the turnover event were still present and alive in the lake,” Kelly said. “The fish that died will decompose and sink or be scavenged in the meantime.”
Beane said that this latest fish turnover is the second time he has noticed large amounts of dead fish in Old Kingfisher Lake, but a neighbor has told him there have been at least three instances.
Beane said he made attempts to contact KDFWR, but he hasn’t received a response.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Monday that he has not received any calls from Daviess County residents about dead fish in Old Kingfisher Lake.
Concerns about Old Kingfisher Lake’s fish population go back to at least 2011. That’s when the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife began planning to draw down the lake and complete a dredging project designed to deepen it and increase the amount of oxygen available to the fish.
The lack of oxygen in the lake resulted in heavy blooms of blue-green algae and periodic fish kills.
“Between 2009 and 2010, dissolved oxygen was nonexistent below 18 inches in Old Kingfisher Lake,” KDFWR’s Ron Brooks told a Daviess Fiscal Court meeting in 2015, following the state’s effort to dredge the lake — which has been owned by the state since 1950 — and keep it as a viable fishing lake.
“The lake was filling in, and you had water turning over, and when water turns over then it kills fish,” Mattingly said. “The fishing wasn’t very good, and it was all stunted, so the state went in to do a dredging project and, unfortunately, when they got into it, they couldn’t dredge it the way they wanted, they just couldn’t get the equipment out in that lake.”
Mattingly said that while the state was unable to dredge the entire lake the way it had planned, multiple improvements were made during that time.
“They were able to dredge it some, make it better, put some piers out into the lake that people could stand on and fish out into the lake; they did some other work,” he said. “(They) made it a lot better than it ever was in the past.”
Beane said an aerator has been installed at nearby Carpenters Lake, and he believes that if one was installed in Old Kingfisher Lake, it might help prevent fish turnover.
However, Beane said he doesn’t believe there is an “ideal outcome” for the residents along Old Kingfisher Lake.
