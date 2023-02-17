Families with members who have special needs can join in monthly activities with the Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation Department.

Called SNAP, which stands for Special Needs Activities and Programs, these monthly activities for Hardin County residents are meant for not only the child or adult with special needs but also their families and friends, Parks and Recreation Programs Coordinator Adam Case said.

Gina Clear can be reached at 270-5050-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.