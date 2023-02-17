Families with members who have special needs can join in monthly activities with the Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation Department.
Called SNAP, which stands for Special Needs Activities and Programs, these monthly activities for Hardin County residents are meant for not only the child or adult with special needs but also their families and friends, Parks and Recreation Programs Coordinator Adam Case said.
“The goal of the programs department is promote community recreation and wellness,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re including all groups in that with the programs and activities we offer throughout the year.
“Whenever SNAP was created, that was targeted and geared towards the special needs community,” he added. “We needed to make sure they were recognized and had something to offer them because we want to make sure that everybody, regardless of ability, is able to participate in things we have going on in our parks department and programs.”
Membership for the group is free and parents can register for activities at bit.ly/3EeW6NB.
“All those are live and open now,” Case said. “You can sign up for each individual activity for the year. Most of the time, there’s not a cost but they can find out all that information on the website.”
The idea started in 2021, when the previous program coordinator Anna Johnson, founded it, Case said.
“Since then, it’s grown phenomenally,” he said, adding he believes the number of participants in 2021 was about 80 participants. “Last year in 2022, we saw that number skyrocket and we got upwards of 150, 160 kids come through the SNAP program throughout the year.”
What is rewarding about the program, Case said, is how well it’s been received and how much participants enjoy it.
“The kids love the activities,” he said. “Every time I see them and they see me walking through the door for an activity, they walk up and give me a high five, a handshake or a hug. They’re always asking, ‘What are we doing next month?’ or ‘What’s coming up?’ ”
And the parents also appreciate the programming, Case said.
More from this section
“We’ve gotten some really, really good response on that talking with the parents,” he said. “They are really appreciative and very glad this is something that’s offered.”
Part of the reason for the enjoyment is the consideration the parks and recreation workers take in planning the events, Case said.
“In planning these events we always have to take into consideration — because we don’t exclude anybody from the SNAP group — we try to make it welcoming, inviting and accessible for anyone in the special needs community in Hardin County,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest thing we take into consideration when planning our activities. Of course we try to make them fun.”
But the fun just isn’t reserved for SNAP program participants, Case said.
“We always encourage participants to bring their parents to join in on the fun,” he said.
For instance, February’s event encourages participants to bring their entire family to join them for a screening of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the State Theater in Elizabethtown. Families in the SNAP program can attend for $2 for their group.
“Last year by far our most popular program was probably our Halloween dance,” Case said. “Last year we saw 80 people including the guests that came with the participants, and we had a blast.”
Other programs that participants find popular are the various arts and crafts programs, Case said.
“We have a wide variety of attendance for those,” he said. “And then one I’m bringing back this year that coming back in March that we did in 2021 that was really popular is bingo night.”
During the night several rounds of bingo where prizes are given away, Case said.
Other events include a trail scavenger hunt at the Elizabethtown Nature Park in April, a luau at the American Legion Water Park in July, a kickball game at the Elizabethtown Sports Park Miracle Field in August and a ride through Christmas in the Park at Freeman Lake Park in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.