After the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami hit in December 2004, the late Claire Neal hosted an event at her Owensboro home and raised $14,000 for the Habitat for Humanity Asia Tsunami Relief Fund.
Neal’s spirit is indicative of the generosity Owensboro residents display when people are in need.
Now the nation is gripped in a health crisis with cases of the coronavirus multiplying daily. The region is not immune, and some local nonprofits and agencies need support now.
For example, the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County needs trays with lids that are oven safe that can be used to deliver meals to its five congregate meal sites.
SCC announced last week it was canceling its programs and events until further notice; however, its senior feeding programs will continue to operate. At congregate meal sites, residents will not be allowed to come inside the facility to eat. Instead, they will drive up and be given a prepackaged meal outside that they can take home to eat.
“Our (Meals on Wheels) drivers need masks,” said Dana Peveler, SCC executive director. “We have a limited supply.”
The center would like games, puzzles and other items to deliver to Meals on Wheels clients. Greeting cards with “thinking of you” messages would be great to give seniors at this time, she said.
“We could use food to put in our frozen meals, like cooked products. For example, chicken strips, fish sticks, canned or frozen vegetables. That way, we can produce and send out more,” Peveler said.
Donors may bring these items to the center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center is not open for programming and events; however, it is being operated by staff and volunteers.
At St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, the biggest need is financial donations.
“We aren’t allowing volunteers to come in, so our staff is working double the hours,” said Harry Pedigo, executive director. “Our budget has increased.”
Also, the shelter has volunteers bringing in evening meals.
Any groups or home cooks who want to contribute are welcome to bring lunch for 70 people. The shelter has extra people at this time, and a back area is being used as a sick room.
In addition, the shelter needs bleach, hand sanitizer and paper towels.
Financial donations can be made online at stbenedictsowensboro.org. To provide lunch, call the shelter at 270-541-1003.
Owensboro Regional Recovery needs disinfectant wipes, bottles of disinfectant cleaners, paper towels, paper plates and bowls, napkins, facial tissues. liquid hand soap, hand sanitizer and laundry detergent.
The shelter has an Amazon wish list at http://a.co/3ldgwja.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter has switched from an eat-in lunch to carry-out meal. The shelter needs bread, sandwich bags or small containers with lids for soups, stews, chili. Also, the shelter needs plastic utensils.
Western Kentucky American Red Cross Chapter made a plea for blood donations.
“Over the last few days, we have seen blood drive cancelations grow at an alarming rate,” said Evelyn Miller, executive director. “Through March 13, about 1,500 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in some 46,000 fewer blood donations.”
Blood donations can be made at Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, 3015 Old Hartford Road.
Also, Miller took the opportunity to recruit volunteers.
“We’re always looking for volunteers in times of need,” she said.
Miller urged people interested in volunteering to go to redcross.org and fill out an application.
“The best time to start is now,” she said. “Next time there is a need they will be ready to be called upon.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
