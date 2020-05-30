On a temporary basis, residents may contact their circuit court clerk’s office to renew or replace their driver’s licenses remotely, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday during his daily coronavirus briefing.
Residents whose licenses, permits or ID cards were lost or expired between March 1 and June 30 may apply to receive a new card in the mail.
“This means people won’t have to go in to get their driver’s licenses renewed,” Beshear said.
However, driving tests still are not available.
The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts will post more information about the license renewal process as it becomes available, Beshear said. Until then, the March order that extends for 90 days the validity of licenses dated March 18 or later remains in effect.
In other news, Beshear announced his press conferences will begin at 3 p.m. CT starting Monday. Also, next week, he will host briefings Monday through Thursday only.
The governor does not plan to conduct press conferences Saturday, May 30, or Sunday.
Beshear reported 190,000 residents have requested absentee ballots for the June 23 primary election through the GoVoteKy.com website. Also, another 200,000 requests have gone through county clerk offices statewide.
The governor reported state officials will award Medicaid contracts to these managed care organizations: Aetna, Humana, Molina Healthcare, United Healthcare and WellCare.
Anthem and Passport were not awarded contracts, Beshear said.
Eric Friedlander, the secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said state officials have tested about 15,000 nursing home residents and staff to date in an effort to keep the virus from spreading in those facilities. Officials plan to test between 5,000 and 10,000 more next week.
Weeks ago, the state made a commitment to test every resident and staff member in the state’s long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, 1,285 nursing home residents and 600 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 in 120 Kentucky facilities. The virus is responsible for the deaths of 242 residents and two staff members.
Beshear reported 283 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday. That number jumped significantly from previous days this week.
“We’ve got to wait to see what that means,” Beshear said.
The higher number may be the result of a lag in labs reporting after the holiday weekend.
To date, 9,464 cases have been confirmed out of a total of 227,944 tests.
The governor also announced nine more deaths from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 418.
Green River District Health Department officials reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases — two in Daviess County and three in Henderson County. The total number of confirmed cases in the seven-county district has now reached 670.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported two new cases, bringing that county’s total to 496.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
