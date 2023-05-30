Yellow Creek Park was full of activity Monday afternoon, with children jumping through the spray at the splash pad, while others lounged in the nearby shelters or at picnic tables. Around the pond, groups of fishermen cast lines into the murky water, hoping for a lucky bite.
Maverick McKinney, 5, was enjoying the cool jets of water at the splash pad, as his mother, Amanda McKinney, watched nearby.
“Last year, he wouldn’t even get in the water,” Amanda McKinney said. “I’’m happy.”
Although calendar summer is still three weeks away, it was clear from the warm temperature and busy parks that Memorial Day weekend had ushered in real summer in Daviess County.
For some, the weekend was the start of the season, with kids out of school and looking forward to a long break. McKinney said the family’s summer started before the three-day Memorial Day weekend arrived.
“We just got back from the beach at Gulf Shores,” McKinney said. “Next month, we’ll head for the Smokey Mountains.”
But the family will be spending much of the summer in the county parks, McKinney said.
“Yellow Creek and Panther Creek are my two parks,” she said. “I love it out here. It’s peaceful.”
Not far away, Cody Allen and his sons Ace, 3, and Ezra, 6, were casting lines into the pond, although Ace would occasionally toss a rock into the water instead.
When asked what brought the family to Yellow Creek Park, Cody Allen said, “just the nice weather. The boys said they wanted to go fishing, so I said, ‘let’s go to Yellow Creek.’ ”
The family had a busy day Monday, with fishing and a cookout later in the day, Allen said. The plan for the summer is to keep the boys active, Allen said
“Our biggest thing is to have them outdoors as much as possible,” Allen said. “Especially with COVID being over. You don’t have to be trapped inside.
“We’ll be at the park a lot,” Allen said.
At Legion Park, kids ran on the playground, while people watched from picnic tables nearby. The splash pad was also full of children enjoying a cool-down. The city and county’s splash pads opened for the season over the long weekend, along with Combest Pool.
Desha Lee, who lives in Grayson County, had come to the park with her three grandchildren, Marci, Hannah and Rhett.
“We’re out having a good day,” Lee said. While the kids splashed, Lee was content to watch.
“It’s too cold for an adult, but it’s perfect for kids,” Lee said of the spray.
Lee said the family would be busy over warm months, taking the kids swimming, or to play softball, or back to the park. Travel was not in the family’s summer plans.
“We are going to have plenty of staycations right here in Kentucky,” Lee said.
“It’s my favorite time,” Lee said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.