Yellow Creek Park was full of activity Monday afternoon, with children jumping through the spray at the splash pad, while others lounged in the nearby shelters or at picnic tables. Around the pond, groups of fishermen cast lines into the murky water, hoping for a lucky bite.

Maverick McKinney, 5, was enjoying the cool jets of water at the splash pad, as his mother, Amanda McKinney, watched nearby.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.