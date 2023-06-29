Homeowners in the Wesleyan Heights subdivision voiced their concerns over the potential relocation of Dunkin’ Donuts, currently at 3011 Frederica St., during a forum hosted by the business’ owners Wednesday.
Nita Patel, owner of the business, purchased the adjoining 2805 and 2811 Frederica Street properties in 2009, but said she was unaware at the time the location is zoned as residential.
A Dedication and Restrictions of Wesleyan Heights, also known as a “covenant,” was signed in 1954 that restricted commercial buildings from being built in the subdivision.
The covenant was extended in 1999 and is set to expire in 2046.
The covenant can be amended if 75% of the residents choose to allow commercial buildings into the area.
Josh Sutton, a director for the Dunkin’ Donuts location, said that, as of Wednesday, approximately 25% of the residents are in favor of the relocation.
Betty Fischer, a resident who attended the forum, said she was approached by Patel and Sutton, along with a notary, when they were going door-to-door to speak to those who live in the area.
Sutton said he and Patel wanted to meet with the residents and explain what the intentions were and to listen to any concerns.
“We had a notary on the second trip we made to the neighborhood,” he said. “We had a lot of people respond with, ‘Where do I sign?,’ so we thought if people were okay with this, then we would have someone with us and give them the opportunity to sign while we were there.”
A letter signed by “a concerned neighbor” was sent to residents stating if Dunkin’ Donuts does not relocate to the area, the owners would use the property to build halfway homes as an alternative, which would fall into the parameters of the covenant.
Patel said Tuesday that she was unaware of who sent the letter to the residents. On Wednesday, Sutton said it was a miscommunication.
“If Dunkin’ doesn’t proceed, we do have intentions to do something with the land,” he said. “What we discussed was that the most practical thing to do would be to split the land up and put rental properties there.”
Sutton said rental properties would be an alternative way to turn a profit from the purchase of the land.
“I don’t want to say it wouldn’t ever be used for that, but that’s not our intention,” he said. “Somebody took that conversation, ran with it and sent a letter out.”
Some residents are against the idea of moving any commercial building into the subdivision, citing traffic as the main concern.
An unofficial rendering was presented to residents, which included a park, additional business space, a personal corporate office and the potential traffic flow.
The presented plans showed a one-way exit turning right onto Frederica Street with a two-lane drive-thru for the business.
Sutton said he has been discussing plans with the Kentucky Department of Transportation to come up with ideas on how to minimize any potential traffic congestion in that area should the restaurant relocate.
One suggestion given was implementing a second traffic light at the corner of Frederica Street and Wildwood Drive in hopes of preventing blocking traffic at the intersection.
One resident expressed concerns over the proposed light because of potential traffic issues.
“There’s not a true turning lane left onto Wildwood,” she said. “I try to turn onto Wildwood daily to the left, and just my car alone, I might back up five to 10 cars. (Traffic) is going to back up on Frederica.”
Sutton said the rendering and plans had not been submitted to Owensboro Planning & Zoning and could be changed or amended if needed.
“The layout of that was just to visualize and give some concept to the space,” he said. “It can be fine-tuned, tweaked and modified however needed as we talk with everyone about it.”
Patel said she and Sutton would have to digest the comments and concerns expressed by residents at the forum and evaluate how to proceed.
