Homeowners in the Wesleyan Heights subdivision voiced their concerns over the potential relocation of Dunkin’ Donuts, currently at 3011 Frederica St., during a forum hosted by the business’ owners Wednesday.

Nita Patel, owner of the business, purchased the adjoining 2805 and 2811 Frederica Street properties in 2009, but said she was unaware at the time the location is zoned as residential.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.