Less than 1% of the 103,000 people who call Daviess County home took the time to respond to a Fiscal Court survey asking residents to share how they would like to see $19.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated to the county.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Wednesday that the online survey, which was open from Aug. 4-16, garnered 92 responses.
“To say only 92 people out of 103,000 responded ... I am not disappointed in it, I have got a neutral feeling there,” Mattingly said. “I am just happy that people took the time to go online and responded.”
Mattingly said that the percentage of Daviess County residents that responded to its survey is comparable to Louisville’s results, which used a similar survey to gauge its residents on its ARPA funds allocation. Nearly 3,500 Louisville residents responded to the survey, or about .5% of its residents.
Despite the small number of responses, Mattingly said it was still worthwhile for the county to create the survey and seek out public opinion.
“It is always worth hearing from the general public and what their feelings are,” he said. “What the taxpayers have to say is never irrelevant.”
Mattingly said the county is still in the process of reviewing the survey responses, but overall, popular uses for the money include infrastructure and broadband wireless service.
Commissioner Mike Koger said Wednesday that while the response numbers are low, he agrees that it was appropriate for the Daviess Fiscal Court to seek public opinion on how county residents would like to see the ARPA funds utilized.
Mattingly said the ARPA survey was publicized in different ways to ensure the word would get out to county residents. These included an announcement during a recent Fiscal Court meeting, information on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page and was also written about in the Messenger-Inquirer.
“I am not sure that there was anything else that we could have done or should have done,” he said.
Despite the low number of responses, Mattingly said the survey will still provide valuable information for the county.
“One of the things about a survey is you know that you are never going to get 100% of the people, but you are looking for a comment that might be unanticipated,” Mattingly said. “Something that the parts of the whole might come up with that we were not even thinking.”
Commissioner Charlie Castlen said it is hard to predict what kind of response can be expected from a public survey, and oftentimes it has a lot to do with how the particular issue affects an individual.
“You never know when you put something out like that whether you will get 100 or 500, and the reality is most people don’t take time to respond to those things unless they impact them individually,” Castlen said.
While some federal guidelines have been established regarding how the ARPA funds can be spent, Mattingly said previously that the county will wait until the complete rules and regulations are established by the Treasury before allocating the $19.7 million in federal funds.
