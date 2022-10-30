Residents on Southgate Drive near Carpenters Lake have asked Daviess County Fiscal Court to consider their petition for the county to assume responsibility for the maintenance of what’s been a private road for some 80 years.
Southgate Drive resident Mark Johnson presented the petition to Fiscal Court at its Oct. 20 meeting on behalf of 19 property owners who live on the road.
“Our road has been a private road since about 1940, when Carpenters Lake was built. The residents there over the years had taken care of the road — bought the gravel, shoveled the gravel — and some of us are getting too old to shovel the gravel anymore,” Johnson said. “So we’re petitioning the Court to take that road over and do the maintenance on it.”
Johnson said the residents don’t need the county to do any upgrades or modifications. They simply want the county to handle the maintenance.
“We don’t need it widened,” he said. “There are some spots we made places where people can pass each other. Everybody’s good with that.”
According to Johnson, the 19 property owners pay roughly a combined $18,000 in property taxes each year.
“I’m not sure how much expense it would be to maintain it, but we’re asking that y’all consider taking it over and maintaining it for us,” he said.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Fiscal Court will take the petition under advisement.
According to the county ordinance that governs the process, County Engineer Mark Brasher is to inspect the road and then submit a written report to the Fiscal Court and recommend whether the road can be considered for inclusion. Fiscal Court will then forward the proposal to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission for review. After that, Fiscal Court will vote on whether the road should be accepted as a county road.
(0) comments
