Residents rally in support of USPS

A group of about 25 people rallied in support of the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday as they stood in front of the 118 W. Fourth St. USPS branch in downtown Owensboro.
Homemade signs of “Save the Post Office — Save the Country,” “Support our postal workers,” and “USPS needs 100% funding — it’s a service not a business” were held in the air during the hour-long rally.
Wayne Herbst, a retired mail carrier, was among those showing their support for the USPS.
Herbst said he delivered mail in Park Falls, Wisconsin, for 25 years before moving to Daviess County four years ago.
“I had a walking route; I walked eight miles every day,” Herbst said. “…Every day, people are expecting their mail. That’s one of the things that’s disturbing me right now is that they can’t get the mail out every day. It’s not because they’re incompetent but because of the politics going on now.”
The political divide has been over funding for the USPS and the mail-in ballot option for the upcoming general election that has been put forth because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Donald Trump has opposed universal mail-in ballots, citing the risk of voter fraud.
Prior to Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy implemented controversial cost-cutting initiatives such as banning overtime, removing mail-sorting machines and taking out public collection boxes — actions critics say have noticeably slowed mail delivery.
However, on the same day as local USPS rallies took place around the country, DeJoy announced that he was “suspending” those policies until after the election.
Despite DeJoy’s announcement, the USPS is still suffering financially. The U.S. House has proposed $25 billion in additional funding for the USPS, which was created by Congress but operates as an independent agency.
Pam Smith-Wright, an Owensboro city commissioner and mayoral candidate, was among the USPS supporters at the local rally.
Smith-Wright said she believes in the USPS and has worked to keep its jobs and services here in the past.
In 2012, the U.S. Postal Service’s Customer Service Mail Processing Center at 54 Bon Harbor Hills had all of its mail sorting jobs moved to Evansville. At that time, the USPS expected to save $122,000 in personnel and transportation costs.
“It’s important that we have the post office and the workers here,” said Smith-Wright, who recalled voicing her concerns about losing the USPS sorting service eight years ago. “... They need the funds to operate. It’s just ridiculous that people are even considering not funding it.”
Barbara Bennett organized the rally by sending out emails on Monday.
Even with the short notice, Bennett said she was pleased with the turnout.
“I’m just glad it wasn’t just me and my husband,” she said.
Although Bennett has no personal connection to the post office, she said it’s a vital service to the country, especially to those who live in rural areas who don’t have direct access to post offices.
“We need to provide it to our citizens and certainly Kentucky, a rural state, needs this service,” she said. “…I’m very much a concerned citizen; this is a very valuable service. …You don’t politicize very important public services that are necessary to the function of our democracy and our commerce.”
For Herbst, he has no doubt that the USPS could handle the millions of mail-in ballots in both a timely and secure manner.
“When Christmas comes, they handle all of these extra cards and packages and they’re delivered on time,” he said. “So the ballots can be delivered on time, too. … I know what the postal service can do and I know what they have done.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
