While some city officials and business owners hope to see the expansion of “The District,” an area of downtown Owensboro that allows alcoholic beverages on public property during certain permitted special events, others hope to get rid of it.
A few residents spoke about their concerns with The District during a Tuesday city commission meeting. Concerns included litter, unruly patrons and religion. The residents voiced their displeasure a week after city commissioners were asked by city staff for feedback on an idea to expand the hours of The District.
“The retail guy down here is getting beat up on this ordinance here,” said Steve Jarvis, owner of the properties of 111 E. Second St. and 113 E. Second St., which are in the section of town where alcoholic drinks are permitted.
The city of Owensboro began The District last year with the usage of an entertainment destination center liquor license, which is obtained by the state. Residents were able to carry alcohol downtown during Friday After 5 events. Eleven businesses participated in The District last year. Alcohol was not permitted in areas such as around churches and the Lazy Dayz Playground at Smothers Park.
Jarvis said he would see numerous cups littered throughout downtown sidewalks on Saturday mornings. Patrons are required to use a 16-ounce plastic cup to carry their alcoholic drinks.
“This is something we don’t need,” Jarvis said.
Jarvis called for the repeal of the ordinance.
Resident Andy Gamblin called for a complete repeal of the ordinance as well.
“We don’t need the alcohol,” he said. “It’s nothing but more sin.”
Another resident was also concerned with the amount of plastic being used.
“There’s got to be a better solution,” said Laura Ryder, noting that she was not opposed to the ordinance itself.
Last week, Public Events Director Tim Ross asked for feedback about expanding The District. He said possible expansion options include Friday and Saturday night between certain hours, all weekend or “anytime 24/7.” Business owners and managers expressed support for expanding it.
Mayor Tom Watson said Tuesday the ordinance is a “fluid document” and there would be “speed bumps” with the recent change.
“I promise you, we’ll take your concerns under consideration,” he said.
If the city commission opts to expand The District, it will need to be approved through a new ordinance.
