Recent survey results may help address future transportation issues in Owensboro.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Transportation Planning survey, which was conducted by the Green River Area Development District, asked the public’s input regarding transportation improvement in Daviess County and Owensboro last year. Tom Lovett, GRADD’s Metropolitan Planning Organization coordinator, discussed some of the results Tuesday during an Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting.
The survey was open to those who live and work in the county.
Lovett said more than 1,400 people took the nine-question survey and left about 7,000 comments.
“Some of them were very specific, some of them were a little more vague,” he said.
Some of the projects the public wanted included connecting Tamarack Road to J. R. Miller Boulevard and widening Ragu Drive where many semi-trailer trucks drive because of its proximity to many businesses. Other examples include installing sidewalks on Gemini Drive around Apollo High School, and sidewalks from Daviess County High School to College View Middle School.
“You’ve got kids walking out there trying to get to school and some of them are young kids,” Lovett said.
Some projects the public wanted are already in progress, such as the widening of Kentucky 54.
“We’re working on that,” he said. “They’re (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) in right-of-way acquisition right now on 54 to widen.”
The list of requested road projects could be included in the state’s Continuous Highway Analysis Framework database, which Lovett described as a wishlist to the state government, or the Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Transportation Plan, which will address the future needs and travel demand within the Owensboro metropolitan area.
The federal government requires the Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Transportation Plan to be updated every five years. The current Metropolitan Transportation Plan expires in September. Lovett hopes for the bulk of the plan to be completed by late July or early August.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.