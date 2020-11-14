Owensboro city schools switched to all virtual learning Friday, and Daviess County schools will begin the transition to all vitual learning next week due to quarantines and an increased number of COVID-19 cases in the community.
OPS students will be out of their buildings until at least early December. Daviess County students, once all have gone to virtual learning later this month, won’t be back in schools until after the Christmas break.
School families that need help finding resources, however, can still turn to their schools, officials said Friday. Meanwhile, local agencies can also provide assistance to help families struggling at home.
Already on Friday morning, the Help Office of Owensboro had been contacted by families of students needing assistance.
“There have already been calls today,” Help Office Executive Director Angela Settle said. “... We had a mom of eight kids” call for food assistance, she said. “They were all school-aged kids.”
While food, rent and utility help is available from a variety of local agencies, there is no financial assistance for people looking to put their children into day care, said Doug Eberhart, executive vice president for the United Way of the Ohio Valley.
Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools, knows finding child care will be an issue for families.
“That was something where we tried to partner with several community partners. But with licensing and the regulations related to child care, it has been hard to get something set up community-wide,” Revlett said.
“We knew child care was going to be a big issue. That’s why we tried to stay open as long as possible,” Revlett said.
In a written statement, Candance Brake, president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said chamber officials held meetings with businesses and non-profit groups to discuss child care options, but the participants could not address the issue of child care across the city and county.
“State regulations on child care and compliance with recommended COVID 19 guidelines were a big concern of many of those who we convened,” Brake said. “That concern has precluded us from being able to craft a community-wide response.”
Settle said the Help Office does not provide financial assistance for child care, but can help families with food, rent and utilities.
“Just give us a call. We’ll ask a couple of questions and will set up a time to come and pick up the food,” Settle said.
The Help Office can be reached at 270-685-4971.
Kathy Corbett, social services case manager for the Salvation Army of Owensboro, said the agency operates a food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays and provides other assistance to struggling families
“We do utilities and rent” as well as food assistance, Corbett said. “They just have to call and make an appointment.” The Salvation Army can be reached at 279-685-5576.
“We go by appointments, and our books are full,” Corbett said.
Lora Wimsatt, spokeswoman for DCPS, said any school family can call their school’s Family Resource or Youth Resource Center for assistance. The centers are open even with schools closed, she said.
“Family Service Center and Youth Service Center coordinators are your best first stop to figure you what you need and who can help you,” Wimsatt said.
Meanwhile, the schools will be providing meals for pick up. Wimsatt said food service coordinators were working on their schedules for the schools.
“We are going to be continuing to serve meals, as we have since last March,” she said. Breakfast and lunch are available to all students age 18 and younger.
To find meal pick up schedules for schools, visit www.dcps.org.
OPS is also providing pick up meals for students. Revlett said OPS Family Resource and Youth Resource coordinators are also still working with families.
“People can call the schools to get in touch with them ... They can definitely put people in touch with different resources.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
