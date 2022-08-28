More than 20 agencies that provide housing, access to health insurance and other assistance to the homeless gathered Saturday on W. Second Street for the Homeless Coalition of Ohio Valley’s service fair.

The groups were set up in tents across the Barret-Fisher Co. parking lot, near the Cadillac Motel. The location was chosen to reach people experiencing homelessness who live at the motel.

