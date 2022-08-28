More than 20 agencies that provide housing, access to health insurance and other assistance to the homeless gathered Saturday on W. Second Street for the Homeless Coalition of Ohio Valley’s service fair.
The groups were set up in tents across the Barret-Fisher Co. parking lot, near the Cadillac Motel. The location was chosen to reach people experiencing homelessness who live at the motel.
“There are a lot of people who need assistance,” said Mark Bradley, who was part of the event with the Help Office. The event had been busy, with some agencies running out of materials to hand out.
In 2020, when the event was last held, “we had 20 to 30 people” attend, Bradley said.
Blaine Mathew, chairman of the Homeless Coalition, said the event is held in different places across town, where people who are homeless are known to be staying.
“We wanted to meet the people where they were,” Mathew said. The coalition’s spring service fair could be at English Park or near the Colonel House on Triplett Street, Mathew said.
“People in that area who are homeless, they aren’t going to walk down here,” he said.
Bradley said people who are homeless often are dealing with a mental health issue.
“I think most of them are willing to accept help, but they are leery of it at the same time,” Bradley said.
Saturday’s fair was offering help signing up for health insurance, case management, access to homeless shelters and substance abuse treatment programs, and even help for people needing an identification card.
The goal, Mathew said, is to help the homeless “continue to be productive citizens in Owensboro.”
Erica Wade, executive director of The Center, a resource hub that connects people needing assistance to local agencies, said Owensboro has a wealth of resources to assist the homeless.
“I can’t say enough about all the nonprofits in this town,” Wade said. In working with clients, the agency works to put them in contact with the agency that can best meet their needs, she said.
“I would say every single case is unique, and each comes with its unique set of challenges,” Wade said.
The city’s homeless population has grown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
RonSonlyn Clark, a counselor with the Boulware Mission, said she was also surprised by the number of people who came to the service fair.
“I would never have expected this to go over today as well as it has gone,” she said. “The crowd was big before we opened up at 10 o’clock.
Saturday’s event was also a chance for service agency workers to meet with former clients, Clark said.
“We met a gentleman who is 10 years clean and wants to come back and do programming with us,” she said.
People seeking assistance and services can call 211 to be directed to sources of help. People can also call The Center at 270-684-3837 or visit its website at thecenterodc.org.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
