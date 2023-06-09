Beaver Dam Amp2

A crowd is pictured during a concert at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater. The venue opened Oct. 4, 2014.

 Photo provided

Just south of downtown Beaver Dam on U.S. 231 sits a concert venue that has attracted some of the biggest acts in entertainment — names that have drawn more fans than the population of the small western Kentucky town.

Hank Williams Jr., John Prine, ZZ Top, Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow and Casting Crowns have all graced the Beaver Dam Amphitheater’s stage since it opened nearly nine years ago.

{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.