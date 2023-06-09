Just south of downtown Beaver Dam on U.S. 231 sits a concert venue that has attracted some of the biggest acts in entertainment — names that have drawn more fans than the population of the small western Kentucky town.
Hank Williams Jr., John Prine, ZZ Top, Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow and Casting Crowns have all graced the Beaver Dam Amphitheater’s stage since it opened nearly nine years ago.
How does this small Ohio County town attract the who’s who of rock, country and contemporary Christian music?
Mayor Paul Sandefur, who’s entering his fourth term, was one of the city’s leaders who embraced the state’s restaurant tax — which is restricted to Fourth and Fifth Class cities — that provided the funding to build and finance the amphitheater, along with cash flow for the future.
“(The restaurant tax) was created for smaller communities like Beaver Dam and those population sizes to be able to help with tourism in their communities,” Sandefur said. “We don’t have the tax revenues like the Owensboros and the Bowling Greens.”
According to state law, cities with populations between 1,000 and 7,999 can apply for the restaurant tax, which can only fund tourism-related projects. According to the most recent census, Beaver Dam’s population is 3,536.
Currently, there are 50 cities within Kentucky that have a restaurant tax, with an average population of 5,255 and an average tax of 2.7%.
The Beaver Dam City Commission approved its 3% restaurant tax in 2013 — and it was met with some pushback.
Sandefur said the restaurant tax is a consumption tax, meaning that it’s a choice for people to eat out or not.
“I remember two people telling me we’d never win another election,” Sandefur said. “And the next two elections, me and the rest of the commission went unopposed. I think what happened is that people saw we did what we said we were going to do with it. We did stuff not only to help tourism, but also to help our own community.”
With its restaurant tax in place, the Beaver Dam City Commission approved a 20-year bond to construct its $1.69 million state-of-the-art amphitheater inside the city’s 33-acre park — the Ray Chapman Sports Complex.
Within an intimate setting, the amphitheater was built with a metal roof, a permanent 2,000-square-foot concrete stage and stone facade.
“We wouldn’t have built it without having that restaurant tax and having that revenue coming in,” Sandefur said. “I told the city commission that, when we started talking about it, it would be like starting a new business — you’re talking five to eight (years) to get on your feet; you’re going to have some lumps along the way, and we did. But we were in a position where the city was financially stable that we could take a risk like that.”
More from this section
On Oct. 4, 2014, the amphitheater, with a capacity of around 6,000, debuted with country acts Lonestar and Joe Diffie.
The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission was also created to oversee the revenue generated by the restaurant tax.
In 2017, the city contracted with the Eric Group, a McLean County-based professional concert and event services company.
Heath Eric, who runs the company with his wife, Molly, said the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission has worked hard to market the amphitheater not only as a regional venue but also one that attracts nationally and internationally.
“The thing about the Dam is that it’s a field of dreams in essence, in the middle of nowhere,” Eric said. “Since we’ve begun tracking data, we have had many visitors … from all 50 states, all 120 counties in Kentucky and 13 countries that we know of.”
Along with delivering a memorable fan experience, Eric said it’s also important that the acts know they’re coming into a place that doesn’t just meet their expectations but surpasses them.
An example, Eric said, is the contemporary Christian band Casting Crowns, which has played the venue three times.
“We’re also able to give the artists an experience that makes them want to come back to the Dam; it’s a special place,” Eric said.
Among this year’s upcoming acts for the amphitheater include KC and the Sunshine Band, Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray, Winger, Firehouse, Great White, The Beach Boys and Queensryche.
So far, Hank Williams Jr. holds the attendance record at more than 6,000 fans for the venue.
Sandefur said the Williams concert cost “well over” $400,000 to bring to Beaver Dam.
Sandefur added that the goal is to land even heavier hitters.
“We keep trying,” he said, “and one of these days we’re going to surprise people and get one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.