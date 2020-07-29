Restaurants, bars trying to cope with new rules

Bars and restaurants in Owensboro are coping as well as they can with Gov. Andy Beshear’s order to close bars and reduce dining room capacity at restaurants to 25% until Aug. 11.
The Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St., Owensboro’s first brewery in more than a century, just opened two weeks ago.
But the craft brewery is rushing to have its restaurant ready for a 4 p.m. grand opening on Friday.
“We had always planned to have a restaurant,” David Haynes, one of the owners, said Tuesday. “But we hadn’t planned to open this fast. It makes sense to go ahead and do it now, though.”
The menu will include six to eight sandwiches, three soups, four salads and a couple of desserts.
“We’re taking this seriously,” Haynes said. “We don’t have too many lives left and we want to make this work.”
The building, at 25% capacity, will seat about 35 people, but the outdoor dining area can handle about 200, he said.
Hours this weekend will be 4 to midnight.
The business will open for lunch next week with weekday hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Haynes said.
John Condray, one of the owners of The Pub on Second, 116-118 W. Second St., said the business has a food service license.
It hadn’t planned to use it, but things changed quickly on Monday.
“We’ll be serving bar food and people can bring in food from other downtown restaurants,” Condray said.
He said at 25% of capacity, “We can still have close to 40 people inside and another 40 on the patio — as long as the weather holds.”
At Deloris’ Cafe, 2123 Triplett St., owner Susan Shultz said, “It’s getting to be a little too much, if you ask me.”
She said the 25% capacity rule “slows down my business. People only get 30 minutes to an hour for lunch and if they have to wait for a table, that’s a problem.”
Shultz said, “Wearing masks all day is hard on my employees. They’re hard to breathe in. And the smaller crowds affect tips.”
She said customers have been good about wearing masks.
“My customers want me to stay open,” Shultz said. “And they’re wearing masks. The health department gave me 100.”
She said, “Hopefully, in two weeks, we’ll go back to normal.”
At Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, 2840 W. Parrish Ave., Pat Bosley, one of the owners, said, “I think the governor is doing the best he can. But it’s hard.”
He said, “The uncertainty creates fear and people don’t know what they should do. That cuts down on the number of people eating out.”
Bosley said the restaurant can seat about 114 under the new order.
“I haven’t had to open all the dining rooms yet,” he said. “The 25% rule hurts the smaller restaurants more than the large ones.”
Moonlite is known for its buffet, which was closed in March.
It’s reopened now, with staff putting the food on the plates.
“Everybody had to be wearing masks before we could reopen it,” Bosley said. “Our customers have been good about wearing them.”
Moonlite gets a lot of business from tourism and Bosley said he can notice the slowdown in the number of tourists in town.
The restaurant is back to its full menu service plus take out and curbside service, he said.
The MacQuarrie family owns two downtown restaurants — Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits and Colby’s Deli & Cafe.
Collin MacQuarrie said, “Since both Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits and Colby’s Deli & Cafe have followed the governor’s orders during this entire time, this new regulation is no different. We will continue to abide by the safe business practices we have consistently implemented. Thankfully, both locations have stayed open this whole time and have weathered the storm. We are committed to whatever it takes for us to move closer to normalcy.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
