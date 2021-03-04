Owensboro’s first “Burger Week” got off to a roaring start on Tuesday.
And it’s already destined to become an annual event.
Each of the 24 restaurants participating in the event offer a featured burger for $6, including tax, during the promotion.
“Anytime you launch an event, you never know how it will go,” Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Wednesday. “But we never expected it to explode like this. I would be shocked if more restaurants don’t join next year. We had hoped for 10 to 12 this year and we got 24.”
“Tuesday was tremendous,” Stacy Bratcher, an owner of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 3189 Fairview Drive, said Wednesday.
“As soon as we opened the doors, guests started pouring in and ordering our burger entry, which is our Five Cheese Burger,” she said. “It’s our premium blend Angus, chuck, brisket and short rib burger on buttered and grilled brioche bread with melted American, provolone, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and garnished with a fried mozzarella plank,” she said.
Bratcher said, “We have a burger special every Monday, which is the day of the week we always sell the most burgers. Tuesday, we sold over triple the amount of burgers we usually do and the majority of burgers sold was our Burger Week entry. Some people didn’t even want a menu. They said they came in for our Five Cheese Burger.”
She said, “We have lots of regulars who never tried this burger. but ordered it because of Burger Week and loved it. It’s a great price and people are excited to participate. We’re so appreciative that Owensboro came up with this idea to help local restaurants. The community has certainly come out to support all of us and we hope this becomes an annual event.”
Bratcher said she had 15 people call in to order the Five Cheese Burger before she even opened on Wednesday.
Pat Buntin, owner of Briarpatch, 2760 Veach Road, said, “So far it’s been a great success. Briar Burger was great for curbside, inside “to go” business and dine in.”
The Briar Burger features a half pound of a ground chuck and ground pork blend, grilled and smothered with caramelized onion and smoked Gouda cheese served on a fresh pretzel bun.
“I hope it does become an annual event,” Buntin said. “It’s created a lot of excitement in the local restaurant business when we needed it. Hats off to Dave Kirk and the entire CVB.”
Alejandra Toribio, whose family owns El Toribio Mexican Restaurant, 3034 E. Fourth St., said, “It’s been going great. We sold about 60 to 70 burgers in just one day. I hope it becomes an annual event because it gives the community something to do and look forward to in Owensboro.”
The restaurant’s Torta Burger features a toasted bun with Chorizo beans, all beef patty topped with melted pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and Crema Mexicana. It’s served with a side of cheese dip for dunking.
At the Brew Bridge Brewery, 800 W. Second St., David Haynes, one of the owners, said, “It’s been very well received. We ran through over 200 burgers Tuesday, which for a Tuesday is a crazy amount. I think we will probably keep the burger on the menu and try it out at full price.”
The Bleu Bridge Burger features bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tatziki sauce, arugula and tomato on a brioche bun served with a pickle.
Ben Skiadas, who owns the Lure Seafood and Grille, 401 W. Second St., and Famous Bistro, 102 W. Second St., said, “The turnout has been great, and people seem to love Burger Week. I hope it becomes an annual event. People are already asking that the burgers stay on the menu.”
Famous Bistro’s Beer Cheese Pretzel Patty features three ounces of Braveheart beef patty on a buttered and toasted pretzel bun, topped with caramelized onions and jalapeno beer cheese sauce.
Lure’s Pork Popper Burger features a smoked pork belly with cheddar cheese, cream cheese, lettuce, crispy fried onions, and jalapeño aioli on a griddle toasted bun.
Kirk said, “Ole South Barbeque sold 112 on Tuesday and it’s a barbecue restaurant.”
Event Will definitely returnBurger Week will definitely return next year, he said.
“We haven’t decided on the dates, but I like the first week of March,” he said.
Kirk said, “We’ll have a final count of how many burgers were sold at the end of the week. We’ll rely on feedback from the restaurants in deciding what to do next year.”
He said the winning restaurant will be announced on Monday.
Eight judges will sample six burgers a day to make the decision.
That’s a lot of burgers.
“I said ‘sample’,” Kirk said. “Not ‘eat’.”
The judges are Nick Oller, Daviess County market president of Independence Bank; Chad Benningfield of WBKR; former City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, president of Tastefully Yours Catering; a young woman from Girls Inc.; Jim Gillis of Hill View Farms; Matt Freeman, manager of the Owensboro Bombers American Legion baseball team; Maria Kelly, a caterer; and Shaelie Clark of WFIE-TV.
The complete list of participating restaurants along with a description and picture of their featured burger can be found at www.owensboroburgerweek.com.
The event is sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, Independence Bank, Green River Appliance and Hill View Farms Meats.
These are the participating restaurants: Bar Louie, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Big Dipper, Brew Bridge, Briarpatch, Burger Theory, Curbside Kitchenette Food Truck, Dee’s Diner, Don Mario’s, Drake’s, The Dugout Diner, El Toribio, Famous Bistro, Gary’s Drive-In, Legends Sportsbar & Grill, Lure Seafood & Grille, Mellow Mushroom, The Miller House, Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, Norman McDonald’s Country Drive-In, O’Bryan’s Bar and Grill, Old Hickory Bar-B-Q, Ole South BBQ and Wonder Whip.
