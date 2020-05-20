Retail stores are opening across Kentucky on Wednesday, May 20.
And shoppers will quickly discover what the “new normal” looks like.
While most stores are reopening, Anne Higgins is opening her Willow & Pine European Market at 105 W. Second St. for the first time.
“I’m finishing painting today,” she said Tuesday. “I had planned to open April 16 and then this happened. It’s been so frustrating, but the store is going to be much better because of the extra time.”
Higgins said, “We’ll be open by appointment only Wednesday through May 27 and open for real at 10 a.m. on May 28. People can make appointments on my website — https://www.willowandpinemarket.com/.”
She said, “My biggest challenge has been getting the things I need. Manufacturing has slowed and so has shipping. I don’t have some of my display fixtures yet.”
Mark Shively said he got permission to open Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza on Saturday, so essential workers who needed a certain kind of boots could buy them.
The store opens to the rest of the community on Wednesday, May 20.
“My employees are spending as much time on cleaning as they are waiting on customers,” Shively said. “My staff is wearing masks and we’ll give them to customers who want them. But we’re not requiring customers to wear them.”
He said, “We’re really looking forward to being open. It’s been tough. Going through it again would be very difficult.”
At The Willow Tree, 3121 Commonwealth Court, Jacinta Smith, said, “I’m doing my best to get open tomorrow. I’m making sure everything is cleaned really well.”
She said, “I’m opening at 10 a.m. It feels really good to me to be open again. I think everybody is ready for what they call the ‘new normal’. Everybody is feeling stress, even the kids.
At Sports Country in Towne Square Mall, James Gillaspie plans to open at 10 a.m.
“I’m following the guidelines set down by the governor,” he said. “The mall has a sanitizer station by the entrance. Several stores in the mall are opening tomorrow.”
But Top Nails, a mall tenant for 19 years, said this week that it will not reopen.
Gillaspie said, “It’s been stressful. I didn’t know if we’d even be able to open again. I sell things for sports fans and sports has been shut down too. But there’s starting to be a little life in sports again.”
At Preservation Station in West Louisville, co-owner Jennifer Higdon said, “This week we’re going to be open Wednesday through Sunday because we want to get back as soon as we can. But our days will be Thursday through Sunday after that.”
She said, “We’ve hired the guys from Friends of Sinners to help us clean every inch of the (40,000-square-foot) building. Next week, we’re going to paint the gym. But we’re having an estate sale in the gym this week and the entire gym is filled with stuff.”
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re opening an hour late and closing an hour early to try to save on utilities and other costs,” Higdon said. “The restaurant won’t reopen until we can have more capacity.”
Restaurants can reopen Friday but only allow 33% of seats to be filled.
‘I’m alive again’“We’re so excited to be reopening,” Higdon said. “I feel like I’m alive again. I’m used to working. I don’t do well with sitting around the house.”
Bobby Wilson Furniture, 601 E. Ninth St., will open at 8 a.m.
“It’ll be nice to walk into the store without worrying that somebody’s going to call the law,” Wilson said with a laugh. “We’ve cleaned the store good. Everything is marked down and we have free delivery. We’re going to sell some furniture tomorrow.”
He’s still wondering when his Big B Pro Wrestling will be able to start booking matches again.
“I hope we can resume wrestling in June,” Wilson said. “But they haven’t said for sure when we can start that again.”
Lisa Aull, owner of Lil Bit Sassy, 125 W. Second St., said she’s waiting to reopen.
The store will be open by appointment only from June 1 to June 6.
From June 8 to June 13, walk-in customers can return from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
And beginning June 15, she said, the store will return to regular hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I’ve never stopped working,” Aull said. “I’ve been in here every day. I told my staff to stay home until we reopen, so I’ve been doing it all, shipping and delivering. We’ve been updating the store and we’ll be ready to go.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
