Jennifer Thurman had heard about the coin shortage.
But she hadn’t experienced it until last week when her husband made a purchase at Kroger.
The cashier told him that he couldn’t give him any coins, Thurman said, “so he used a credit card instead.”
She said she called the manager and he told her that the supermarket will load the amount of change onto a loyalty card as a credit for the next time a purchase is made.
Kroger is just one of many retailers trying to find ways to deal with the shortage of coins in circulation.
Erin Grant, corporate affairs manager and media relations director for Kroger, said, “The Federal Reserve is currently experiencing a coin shortage. The coin shortage is nationwide and isn’t specific to grocery retailers. It impacts anyone that accepts cash payment. At Kroger, we are implementing several creative solutions to minimize the impact to our customers.”
She said, “Currently our stores are collecting donations for the Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation by allowing customers to round up their order total to the next dollar. Kroger’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation supports hunger relief efforts across the communities we serve.”
Grant said, “For customers that choose not to donate, our cashiers will load the coin value due back through their loyalty card. Customers can redeem the amount on their next transaction. We know this is an inconvenience for our customers and we appreciate their patience. The Treasury Department expects the shortage to diminish as more regions of the country reopen.”
But now, many parts of the country are shutting back down because of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
And many retailers are asking customers to use credit or debit cards until the coin shortage is over.
The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco reported that credit and debit cards accounted for 51% of payments in 2018. But that leaves a lot of payments by cash or check.
Yiming Ma, assistant professor in the finance division of the Columbia Business School, told Forbes that we’re seeing more of a circulation disruption than an actual shortage.
“Once circulation is resumed, these disruptions will ease out,” he said.
Economists say the problem began when banks closed their lobbies and people couldn’t bring in rolled coins to exchange for cash.
Bars and restaurants being closed also added to the problem, they say.
There isn’t an actual shortage, the experts say.
There are plenty of coins.
They’re just not in circulation.
To get the coins back in circulation, the Community State Bank of Wisconsin recently began offering a $5 bonus for every $100 worth of coins turned in to any of its seven locations
In the meantime, the Federal Reserve has created a U.S. Coin Task Force to recommend a solution to the problem.
It’s expected to issue a report in August.
