Retired judges Joe Castlen and Tom Castlen have spent much of this year covering cases in Daviess Family Court. Starting next month, they’ll take on additional roles, presiding over cases in one of Daviess Circuit Court’s two divisions.

The Administrative Office of the Courts will appoint the Castlens, who are both retired Circuit judges, to cover the division currently presided over by Circuit Judge Jay Wethington, who recently announced plans to retire at the end of August.

