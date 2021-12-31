Retired Judges Joe Castlen and Tom Castlen are anything but retired lately.
The two retired Daviess Circuit judges, who are brothers, are handling a variety of cases at the Holbrook Judicial Center, including filling in for Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon and covering cases in the District Court division previously held by now retired Judge Daniel M. “Nick” Burlew II.
Meanwhile, the Castlens are also hearing cases in several other counties, as they fill in for other judges and conduct mediations.
“We will be in nine different counties in January,” Joe Castlen said Thursday. “We’ll be doing District Court, Family Court and mediation. We’ll put that one down in the record books.”
Burlew retired at the beginning of December. Gordon voluntarily agreed to a temporary suspension from the bench, pending the outcome of a Judicial Conduct Commission hearing that is set for April. The JCC filing alleges Gordon engaged in misconduct and abuse of power while on the Family Court bench. Gordon denies the allegations.
Judge John McCarty, who had been appointed the county’s second Family judge, retired earlier this year.
Joe Castlen said he and Tom Castlen are splitting days in District Court, and each have days where they are on the Family Court bench. District Judge David Payne is also acting as a Family Court judge, while retaining some of his cases in District Court.
Other judges in the judicial center are assisting, Joe Castlen said.
“(Judges) Lisa Jones and Jay Wethington have stepped up to the bar,” Castlen said. “They told us, any time we needed anyone to cover, they are available.”
Daviess Family Court is currently without a staff attorney and a case manager. Castlen said those positions won’t be replaced because that would impinge on Gordon’s ability to pick her own staff. Castlen said the judges will use Circuit Court’s attorney, Will Mattingly, as needed.
Castlen said he and Tom Castlen would meet with the attorneys that practice in Family Court next week.
“Both Tom and I, when we were Circuit judges and (the county) didn’t have Family judges, ... sometimes we had to handle the cases,” Castlen said. “It’s not new to us at all.”
The goal, Castlen said, is to resolve cases that have been pending, so there won’t be a backlog.
“There is a backlog of cases; some are several months old,” Castlen said. “... We are on a mission to clear up all these back cases and get everything current, so when Judge Gordon comes back, she doesn’t have that burden on her.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.