The Daviess-Owensboro-McLean Retired Teacher Association will be collecting non-perishable food items, hygiene products and monetary donations on Monday for the Help Offices in Daviess and McLean County.
The organization’s 500 members typically have a meeting each December when items are collected by the members and general public for the organizations. They usually collect school supplies at that time as well.
However, DOMRTA President Mike Robinson said they were unable to have their usual meeting due to COVID-19. Also, due to COVID-19, they aren’t collecting school supplies at this time.
So from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, they will be set up at the Settle Memorial ROC parking lot, across from Settle Memorial Church at 201 E. Fourth St. There, members will have the chance to bring their items and place them directly into the trunks and backseats of designated vehicles.
This way, Robinson said it will be a “contactless donation.”
“We are accepting dry goods, non-perishable foods, hygiene products, canned goods, and any monetary donations,” Robinson said, adding that the retired teacher association has done this for several years.
He said, as retired teachers, they naturally have an inclination to help, especially students in both McLean and Daviess counties. With a lot of education switching to remote and virtual learning, there isn’t as much of a need this year for school supplies, however.
“It’s in our personality to want to help people, and especially school children,” Robinson said. “It’s innate to us.”
He said right now organization members are looking at what they think is the greatest need in the community, which at this time seems to be good food and hygiene products.
Especially this year, he said, the Help Offices are in need of donations because so many are suffering as a result of the coronavirus.
“We are hoping our members will donate generously to help others during this holiday season,” he said.
Those who are interested in making direct monetary donations can make checks payable to the Help Office of Owensboro, or to the Help Office of McLean County.
Items collected will be delivered to the Help Offices the same day.
Those who are interested in helping with the collection of items on Monday by volunteering their vehicles to hold donations can contact Robinson at 812-660-0563 or emailing him at h.mikerobinson@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.