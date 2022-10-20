Retired Teachers Appreciation Week ends Saturday, and the Daviess County-Owensboro-McLean County Retired Teachers Association (DOMRTA) are honoring those who have retired from school districts.
“We aren’t able to host an event for the week because COVID played havoc on us, and we are just now getting back on track,” said Don Schmied, president of DOMRTA. “We want the community to join in honoring those who have worked with children and give them a pat on the back.”
Schmied said that retired teachers continue to render valuable services in various leadership roles within the community.
“They provide a tremendous pool of experience and training and remain committed to the betterment of our society,” he said. “Retired teachers represent a concerned citizenry, providing dedicated and dependable support to the leaders of our communities, state and nation.”
Schmied retired from Owensboro Public Schools, where he worked as a health teacher, physical education teacher and science teacher before becoming a guidance counselor.
DOMRTA holds four meetings a year, and Schmied said three of those have guest speakers present. OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant was the speaker for September.
DOMRTA not only promotes the community to honor retired teachers, but they also provide volunteers within the region to give back.
“We have a lot of volunteer activities we participate in like the Special Olympics, school mentoring and working with churches and art groups,” Schmied said.
One of DOMRTA’s committees is for the Grandparent Essay that fifth-grade students can participate in. Students can submit an essay of 300 to 500 words about one living grandparent or surrogate grandparent and how they are considered to be an influence in their life.
“The purpose of the essay is to recognize students who have been influenced by their grandparent based on an essay they write,” Schmied said.
McLean County and Daviess County have separate winners for the essay, one of the only times the two counties separate within the organization. The deadline for the contest this year is Dec. 15.
The McLean County Retired Teachers Association incorporated into DOMRTA in 2016 and have been merged with Daviess County since. The Daviess County RTA was created in the late 1950s to early 1960s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.