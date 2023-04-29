Technically, this column has always been due to be submitted on Thursday, but up until the last year or so, I generally wrote it sometime on Friday afternoon, a habit that no doubt annoyed the editors at the Messenger-Inquirer if they were the kind of people who get annoyed by things like that.
Actually, they did, every now and then, but we would just laugh about it and continue the same laissez-faire schedule as always. That’s French for “fairly lazy,” by the way. Or something like that.
Anyway, since retiring, I had resolved to try to actually be on time with this thing, and for the most part, I’ve been successful.
But here’s the weird thing: I never know what day it is anymore.
My entire working career of 47 years was based on doing things depending on what day it was. That was especially true for the 27 years I worked at the newspaper. There were certain deadlines — specific days — for certain features, and so when I got to work on Monday, for example, I knew I needed to do ABC as a priority for the Tuesday edition, plus getting a head start on XYZ for the weekend issues, which were the biggest ones and therefore required extra time.
So for the majority of my life, I always knew exactly what day it was because of what I was doing.
Now, though, I am doing whatever I want, when I want or if I want. Which is great! Wonderful! Fantastic! The best! I love it!
Except that now I never know what day today is, because I did what I wanted yesterday too, and know I can do whatever I want tomorrow.
So I spent all day yesterday, which was Thursday, because I am writing this on Friday for you to read on Saturday, thinking it was Wednesday, which meant tomorrow would be Thursday, except it was Friday, which is today, but by the time you read this it was yesterday, but the main thing is that it wasn’t until last night that I realized it was Thursday and not Wednesday, which means today is Friday and not Thursday, which means I should have written this column then instead of now.
If you can follow that — and if you can, you might be as confused as I am — what it means is that I am late, and I am sorry.
So assuming you are reading this on Saturday — unless you are also fairly lazy and might not get around to reading it until Sunday or Monday or just whenever you feel like it — you can rest assured that this column was written just for you, just in time.
