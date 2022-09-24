You know how retired people are always saying annoying things like “I don’t know how I ever had time to work?”
Well, prepare to be annoyed, because I don’t know how I ever had time to work.
I can honestly say that throughout my 47-year working career, there were only a handful of days that could be considered “slow,” and even those were easily filled with all the stuff I didn’t have time to do on the busy days.
Since retiring as of July 1, my calendar has continued to overflow … but the difference is, this is all fun stuff.
That suitcase my co-workers gave me as a farewell gift has already logged some serious mileage.
On my very first day of retirement, a friend and I hopped into a car and drove to Glendale, home of about a million antique and junk shops plus the very cool Whistle Stop restaurant, famous for its home cookin’ and pie.
That set the tone and the pace for the weeks that have followed, which have been packed with one adventure after another.
There was the terrific family reunion in New York, which included a nighttime jaunt to a real live observatory and a fascinating visit to the Robert H. Jackson Center (look him up), as well as a casual and cheerful stroll with a couple of cousins to see the girlhood home of Lucille Ball.
Then there was the road trip to Franklin, Tennessee, where a friend introduced me to the music of Mary Gauthier (check out “Oh Soul” … but listen to it in a dark room all by yourself).
While we were there, we visited a couple of Civil War battlefields, leaving me to wonder why — why?!? — have I never visited one before? My friend and I walked slowly and somberly through the historic homes and cemeteries, sharing secrets — our own and those of the ages — in whispered tones.
Another day was so beautiful it simply would not be denied, so another friend and I impulsively drove up to St. Meinrad, where we strolled across the beautiful campus and browsed contentedly in the bookstore, and then — since we were almost there anyway, right? — zipped up to Ferdinand for lunch at the monastery. My only regret is that I don’t know how to speak German, for if I did, the atmosphere certainly would have invited me to do so. “Wunderbar” was the best I could do, even though I wasn’t sure whether this is one of the words that pronounces the “W” like a “V.” (Hint: It’s not.)
I’ve roamed in and out of a few yard sales, plus finally remembered about the free admission to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Wednesdays, so took that tour (awesome!) and enjoyed a mini-concert performed by the staff (even more awesome). There have been lots of lunches with lots of friends, including one in the shade of a big ol’ tree at The Cottage, which I had not previously visited. And speaking of lunches, my daughter and I ate at Preservation Station one weekend and agreed it was the best food either of us has had in, like, ever.
In between, there have been baseball games and volleyball matches with the grandkids. I haven’t made it over to the soccer field yet, but I will. Plus book fairs (I always somehow manage to find at least one for myself) and school lunches with those yummy rolls. Mmm.
Maybe someday I’ll sit down in that proverbial rocking chair, but for now, I’m enjoying retirement to the absolute fullest — doing as much as I can for as long as I can. With that in mind, I perked up when I realized that schools were closed yesterday, so I invited my youngest grandboy on an adventure that I’m sure will go down in history as the best ever: A tour of Mammoth Cave, followed by a visit to Dinosaur World and a Wildlife Museum. More about that next week.
In the meantime, though — I don’t know how I ever had time to work.
And I am just beginning to realize: For the first time in my life, I am finding time to really live.
