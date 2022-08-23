Owensboro city commissioners were largely pleased with this weekend’s HydroFair, with some saying the event helped draw people downtown, and likely supported local businesses such as restaurants.
Whether the event will return in the future will depend on what commissioners decide after the review information on the economic impact of the event, commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson said Monday.
This was the second year for the HydroFair. But last year’s event was severely curtailed by debris in the river that prevented racing for part of the weekend.
“It was an act of God last year” that hurt the event, Commissioner Bob Glenn said.
City commissioners signed a $92,727 contract with America HydroPlane Events LLC for the company to stage the event.
This year’s event “was fast-paced and entertaining,” Glenn said. “I didn’t think it dragged. It looked like they had a pretty good crowd, at least at the convention center.”
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said he attended Saturday’s races and that spectators were “all the way from the Holiday Inn to the other end” of Veterans Boulevard.
“There were people everywhere,” Sanford said.
The economic impact in terms of hotel room rentals is not immediately evident, because the HydroFair fell on the same weekend a large high school volleyball tournament hosted by Apollo High School filled up the convention center.
But Sanford said he feels like the races had an impact on downtown businesses.
“Second Street was absolutely packed,” Sanford said. “There were people walking and families, there were waits to get in restaurants.”
Tim Ross, city public events director, said he didn’t have a crowd estimate.
“We are thrilled racing was able to take place,” Ross said. “Mother Nature didn’t interfere. It was probably less than we anticipated from a crowd standpoint.”
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in an email, “We saw a positive economic impacting weekend for Daviess County and Owensboro” from HydroFair and the volleyball tournament.
Commissioner Mark Castlen said he attended some of the racing, and that, “it went smooth and the water was perfect.”
However, the crowd wasn’t as big as he anticipated.
“I was a little disappointed there,” Castlen said.
Later, Castlen said, “This year, everything looked perfect, but the crowd wasn’t there. I wonder if that’s why Evansville stopped promoting it.”
Evansville used to host hydroplane racing on the city’s riverfront, but ended the event some years ago.
Mayor Tom Watson said he attended part of the week, and that the crowd was not as large as comes to the riverfront for the Owensboro Air Show. But Watson said the events are different.
“It’s hard to compare (HydroFair) to the Air Show,” Watson said.
“They did tell me the water was good and racing was fine, but crowd was about as expected, or less than expected,” Watson said.
Commissioners will discuss whether or not to have the event back to the city in the future. A factor will be the city’s cost, for services such as police projection, trash pickup and other services.
“I just judge it by how much we have to subsidize it at the end,” Watson said.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said of the event, “I thought it was good. It was hard to really tell how many people because they were (stretched) all the way down” the riverfront.
“There were several boats where they could anchor out and watch the race,” Maglinger said. The event “was as good as it could go,” he said.
Maglinger said he would support the event returning in the future.
“I would love to see it come back. It’s an international event,” Maglinger said.
Glenn said the city needs events associated with the river.
“We need to use the water,” Glenn said. “The river is the gateway to the city.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
