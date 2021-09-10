The COVID-19 pandemic canceled Owensboro’s surplus auction last year, so the city had more than two years to pile up equipment and vehicles to sell Thursday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The equipment, which included rows of cars and school buses, two fire engines and more than 200 bicycles, filled the Sportscenter’s eastern and northern parking lots. Hundreds of people, ranging from the curious to serious buyers, turned out for the daylong event.
Lou Evans, who lives near Pleasant Ridge, had come looking for specific vehicles for his farm. Evans, who has been to similar city auctions, said the large crowd would likely affect the day’s sales.
“It’s got to be easily 700 people here,” Evans said, as the auction started at 10 a.m. When a lot of bidders show up for an auction, “they get over-excited,” he added.
“I see paying within a couple hundred dollars of new” when people become too enthusiastic about bidding at auctions, Evans said. “I hope today is not that day.”
Thursday’s auction was both inside and outside the Sportscenter, with heavy equipment outside and items such as office supplies and computer gear inside. Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said there was even a set of gold coins up for auction that were forfeited in a drug arrest and seizure.
“I’m pleased with the turnout and pleased with the prices the equipment was selling for,” Hancock said. “I’d say, in in my time with the city, that was one of the largest turnouts.
“We haven’t had one for two years now. We have a variety of equipment, and a sheer volume.”
Phillippe Murphy came to the auction looking for a vehicle for his girlfriend.
“I come every time they have it, to look and maybe get a good deal on a car,” Murphy said. “Some of the cars have been sitting a while, but with a little TLC, they’ll be alright.”
Murphy said he was also in the market for a couple of TVs, which the city was also selling.
“I love TVs for some reason,” he said.
Murphy agreed with Evans’ assessment that the number of people looking to buy could raise prices above normal.
“I go to all the Kurtz auctions, and some people do get carried away,” Murphy said. “I know when to stop.”
Hancock said people come to the auction for vehicles because the city’s fleet is well-maintained during years of use.
“Individuals are getting a good piece of equipment,”he said. “If you follow the used car market, used car prices are up substantially, and you saw that reflected” during the auction.
Odell Lindsey was looking for a vehicle Thursday.
“My grandson needs a vehicle,” he said. “He’s going to school (in Owensboro), and they live in Livermore, and going from there to here is quite a trip.
“We’re just looking for something cheap. We’ve got two or three prospects, but I’m not sure. I know they’re going to go kind of high, and we don’t have that kind of money.”
Hancock said the auction’s proceeds go back into the city vehicle and equipment replacement funds. The total amount taken in won’t be known until the auction company tallies the results Friday, Hancock said.
The city’s purchasing manager, Kalyn Fox, and the city finance department coordinate the auction, Hancock said.
“They are the (ones) behind the scenes we couldn’t do without,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
