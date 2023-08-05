The first day of school is routine for some educators, and as the new academic year begins, those returning teachers are prepared to welcome their students back.
Misty Dilback, English teacher at Apollo High School, said she will have various course offerings this year.
“I’m the lead teacher for the English department; I’ll teach English III to juniors, I’ll have AP language and composition and I’m also teaching intro to education, which is a dual credit program through Owensboro Community & Technical College,” she said.
Dilback will be entering her 22nd year at Apollo when the school year begins and has perfected her back-to-school routine in the process.
“I try to take a few weeks off where I just completely relax, but throughout the summer I go to professional developments and continue to learn and grow as a teacher,” she said.
In the three weeks leading up to the beginning of the year, Dilback is preparing her classroom.
“I make sure everything in my physical space looks nice and ready for the kids,” she said. “I really dig in with lesson planning and digging into the content with my colleagues, planning together and making sure we’re teaching the same things to kids.”
The preparations for the new year will continue until the first day back.
“Monday, we will have professional development with Apollo and Tuesday is the big district opening day where all the schools come together,” Dilback said. “It’s really exciting and energizing.”
Despite continued construction at Apollo, Dilback said she is excited for the first day back.
“I’m in a new space this year and I’ve spent quite a bit of time since we were allowed in trying to make it everything I always dreamed my classroom would be,” she said. “For the first time, I have windows and I cannot wait; I feel like it’s going to open up a whole other level of being excited to be in the classroom.”
Erinn Williams, third-grade reading teacher at West Louisville Elementary School, is trying to inspire her students in a unique way — through the lives of Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.
“I’ve always had a lot of memorabilia near my teacher area and it’s kind of a running joke with the kids that I’m the ‘Dolly teacher,’ ” she said. “I extended that into my classroom this year.”
Williams has photos, drawings, mementos and books dedicated to Lynn and Parton lining the walls of her classroom as she hopes to use the two women as role models for her students.
“I just think they’re good role models in terms of everything they’ve overcome, hard work, kindness,” she said. “I think both those ladies, in terms of staying true to who they were, were definitely kindness ambassadors for all people.”
This academic year marks Williams’ fourth year with Daviess County Public Schools and has incorporated Parton’s traits into her classroom.
“I think being authentic is super important and I think kids need to be proud of who they are and celebrate what makes them unique,” Williams said. “I think Dolly represents something different to everyone; ...she’s a champion for self-esteem and kindness.”
For first-year teachers, Williams had some advice to share.
“Let your heart lead you,” she said. “They can teach you management, curriculum, strategies, but until you really get to know your kids, and build that relationship, none of those components really matter.”
