Though Yellow Creek Park was recently the home for the 20th anniversary ROMP Fest, the grounds were singing a different tune Sunday, welcoming a variety of vehicles to the park’s annual car show.
The event, hosted by the Corvette Lovers Vette Club for the ninth time, was initially scheduled for Saturday, but officials made the call to move it due to chances of hail and thunderstorms.
The last-minute change didn’t seem to hinder participants and spectators from heading into the lot.
Less than two hours into the event, about 135 cars had already rolled in.
“This is the biggest show we’ve had in two years,” Debbie Johnson, club president, said.
“(It’s) helped,” said Jeff Johnson, member-at-large and Debbie Johnson’s husband. “As far as we know, we’re the only show that’s around today. … We probably wouldn’t even have a quarter of the cars here if we (held it) yesterday.”
Debbie Johnson said car shows in general have seen renewed engagement and interest recently, especially since the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “Even during COVID, we went to some car shows simply for the social aspect. We were outdoors — so it was a little safer, had your mask (and) that kind of thing.
“We still tried to socialize,” she said “That was kind of our way of staying sane (by) working on the cars, and getting (to where) we can visit people and catch up.”
Since its inception in 2012 and hosting judged car shows since about 2014, the club went through a small lull in membership due to COVID-19. Currently, Debbie Johnson said it’s getting back on track, even seeing some new faces since resuming meetings in 2021.
“They’ve all started to re-engage now,” she said. “... We’re starting to gravitate to new members all the time. ... We’re seeing both young and old member growth. The last members we put on were in their 20s and mid-20s; and it’s exciting for the club because … you also need youth to keep the club fresh.”
One of the show participants included Tyson Trogdon, of Owensboro, who was showing off his 1990 Pontiac Sunbird LE.
“(This is) my first time with this car,” Trogdon, 33, said. “I came as a teenager as a spectator.”
Trogdon acquired the car four years ago at an estate sale with the intention of preserving the vehicle’s history at a local level.
“These cars were everywhere when I was a child in the ’90s, and they’re kind of all gone now,” he said. “It’s pretty much the only one left around here, so I kind of wanted to snatch it up before someone that got it that (may have not) taken as good of care of it.”
Trogdon said he’s been involved with cars “all my life.”
“My first word was ‘wheel.’ I said that before I said ‘Mom’ or ‘Dad’,” he laughed. “My grandfather owned a used car dealership until he passed away, and I spent summers going to car auctions with him and cleaning cars for him and stuff like that.”
Owensboro’s Mike Roberts set up near the entrance of the show, getting his 1923 Ford T-Bucket — which he coined as “a go-kart for adults” — ready for judging throughout the day.
“(I got it) in September of 2020,” Roberts, 74, said. “I got it for myself as a prize for having survived COVID that year.
“I’ve enjoyed the heck out of it.”
Though Roberts grew up working on cars and going to shows, being part of the latter is a relatively new experience.
“To be perfectly honest with you, I’ve only been involved in car shows as a participant since I got (this) car,” he said. “... I’ve always wanted to have one of my own … and when I lived versus croaked (during COVID), I said, ‘Well the heck, I’m not getting any younger.’ ”
Besides getting the chance to be around other cars that catch his eye, Roberts said he appreciates other parts of showing many may not see.
“I’m sitting right here amongst three other cars, soon to be a fourth, of whom I know personally,” he said. “It’s the friendship … it’s the camaraderie.
“It’s something to get out and do that’s a little bit different.”
Roberts said he likes bringing some happiness to other people’s day.
“It’s really neat to go down the street and see the little (kids) jump up-and-down and go, ‘Hey Mommy, look at that,’ ” he said. “It’s got a variety of different aspects that I enjoy.”
