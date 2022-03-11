Jerry Ray Davis’ Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership will be moving from its old home at Fourth and Frederica streets next week to its new location at 3900 Frederica St.
And RFD-TV will be in town on March 22 to produce live feeds from the dealership during its AgRally ‘22 Farm Show on National AgDay.
Patrick Driscoll, president of the Certified Agriculture Dealer Program which puts on the rally, said, “We selected Jerry Ray Davis CDJR to hold a local event and provide live camera feed because of the great job they do in serving local farmers, growers and ranchers.”
He said, “During the remote feed of the broadcast, Alan Watts, farm director for WKDZ radio (in Cadiz), will interview Barry Alexander, current vice-chairman of the Kentucky Soybean Association as well as a board member of the national United Soybean Board.”
Driscoll said live local reports will also come from dealerships in Colorado, North Dakota, Michigan, Florida, California and Texas.
The AgRally will begin at 1 p.m. local time and run through 4 p.m.
People who want to attend the rally in person can register at www.certifiedagdealer.com/agrally.
Davis, a Madisonville native, began his career as an 18-year-old in Lexington, selling cars made by Isuzu Motors America.
In 2020, he and his wife, the former Kym Williams, an Owensboro native, moved back to her hometown and took over Steve Jones’ Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.
But Davis wasn’t happy with the location.
Back in the 1930s, when Harry Holder Motor Co. began selling cars there, all the dealerships were downtown and Fourth and Fifth streets, which bracket the dealership, weren’t one-way streets.
In 2020, Davis said, he had one-way streets on the north and the south sides of the dealership and it was hard to get in and out.
So, Envision Construction began work on preparing the property at 3900 Frederica St. — part of the old Texas Gas property — for Davis’ new 27,300-square-foot dealership.
The initial cost was listed at $3.5 million.
“The new building is designed for comfort,” Davis said last year. “We’ll have free events for the community — concerts and other things — out there. I want to be part of the community.”
RFD-TV also airs “My Bluegrass Story,” a 13-episode series of bluegrass shows that the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum produces.
The network says it’s available in 50 million homes.
It’s on Channel 345 on DIRECTV, Channel 555 on Spectrum and 231 on DISH Network.
It’s also available on apps and many streaming services.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
